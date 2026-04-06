Beyond Enforcement: How ICE presence is impacting students of color at Ohio State

In September 2025, Amir arrived at the immigration office for his regularly scheduled ICE check-in.

In 1996, he legally immigrated to the United States, where he stayed under asylum for the past 30 years. In 2003, his asylum was denied, but he was given the ability to stay in the country under supervision, which he was told would not be stripped unless he was deemed a flight risk or threat to his community.

Hours later, his family grew concerned as they waited for him to return home. After a period of frantic silence, they were told he had been detained by ICE and would be held in a facility indefinitely.

“My dad has been here paying taxes, taking care of his kids, and taking care of his family,” said his daughter, Fatima. “He has not committed a single crime since he has been here. There was no reason to arrest him at all.”

Since his immigration, he has complied with ICE restrictions and has attended all regularly scheduled check-ins, Fatima said.

“They allowed him to stay under supervision. That supervision is not supposed to be taken away unless you are a flight risk or you are a threat to your community. My dad was neither of those,” she said. “They decided to arrest him illegally, and they’ve been holding him ever since. He has not been deported. He has not been moved to a different facility. He has been in the same facility for almost, I want to say, almost five months now. It’s a huge waste of time. It’s a huge waste of tax dollars. It is just ridiculous, honestly. Like, that’s the only way I can explain it.”

Fatima is an alum of Ohio State and currently works for Wexner Medical Center. Amir and Fatima were granted anonymity in this story due to safety concerns.

When her dad was detained, Fatima and her family were forced to fill his shoes as the breadwinner of the household.

“He was the one paying all of the bills and taking care of the family. With his arrest, his kids and our mom had to just step up and take over for him. We’ve just been kind of putting all of our own resources together to try to pay our bills and pay the lawyer fees and everything that this situation comes with,” Fatima said.

The family was tasked with balancing financial demands and personal feelings as they navigated this challenge, which was conducted without due process, Fatima said.



“I don’t think ICE’s practices are fair because they have been illegally detaining multiple people. They’ve been holding people for months on end without deportation or any type of process, attacking people on the streets, and recently killing people as well–citizens of the United States,” Fatima said. “This is completely unfair and completely unwarranted. It should not be happening.”

Amir’s story is not unique. ICE arrests have escalated in recent months, both on a national scale and within the Columbus area. In one week, from Dec. 16-21, 2025, ICE detained over 280 people in Central Ohio during Operation Buckeye.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, less than 7% of arrestees during Operation Buckeye had a criminal record.

In 2025, ICE arrested over 1,400 people in the Columbus area, a 500% increase from the previous year.

With rising ICE arrest numbers in Columbus, Ohio State students have experienced ranging emotions, with some fearfully altering their routines to avoid potential danger and others feeling frustrated with the university response.

Chris Booker, a university spokesperson, said the university is committed to the wellbeing of students.

“It’s important to remember that Ohio State welcomes thousands of international students, visitors, faculty, and staff to its campus each year to study, teach, conduct research and improve lives in Ohio and around the world. As always, the safety and well-being of our campus community is our top priority,” Booker said in an email.