Beyond Enforcement: Resources for Students

Students can become a legal observer for these protests. Legal observers are neutral third-party observers who monitor interactions between law enforcement and protestors to protect First Amendment rights and provide evidence for legal defenses, according to the National Lawyers Guild.

Sumac Gray, a public defender and the Ohio representative for the National Lawyers Guild’s Ohio chapter, said the path to becoming a legal observer is intentionally accessible. Gray noted that volunteers do not need legal background. The only restriction involves conflict of interests.

“Anyone can become a legal observer if they’re trained,” they said. “We don’t let police officers, spouses of police officers or people who are very close family contacts with prosecutors, things like that could present a conflict.”

Gray, who is also an Ohio State graduate, said the Guild offers virtual meetings quarterly. After completing the training, volunteers are added to a regional contact list. Legal observers are not dispatched to every demonstration, protest organizers request that legal observers attend. Once a request comes in, the Guild shares details with members through encrypted channels to protect volunteers’ identities.

“Encrypted channels help ensure that no one’s in danger of the police kind of keeping track of who’s doing legal observing,” they said.

Other than observing, the Guild offers several other volunteer opportunities.

Members help lead “Know Your Rights” training on topics ranging from protests safety to traffic stops to immigration enforcement. These sessions include guidance on what to do if stopped by police to ensure safety, as well as knowing rights when dealing with ICE.

Though many presenters are attorneys, Gray said non-lawyers can participate if they are sufficiently trained to convey information to a general audience.

The Ohio chapter also runs an education committee that organizes training for both the public and legal community, including workshops on cultural competency and immigration. Volunteers sometimes partner with community groups on one-off events such as name-changing clinics for the transgender community or house-right workshops.

Gray said the Guild’s main focus is legal observing, know-your-rights training and other larger series.

Ohio State has a Guild student chapter at the College of Law, and the state chapter has previously provided campus training on protest rights, immigration and police encounters. While no new events are currently scheduled, Gray said that if a student group were to invite the Guild, they would participate.

Another form of support involves sharing accurate information, students can help monitor and circulate general alerts about ICE presence, without spreading panic. Along with other safety resources, community meeting times and mutual-aid needs.