In celebration of Black History Month, BLACKXBOLD Magazine and The Lantern have come together for the fourth installment of the Black Voices project. In an effort to highlight the Black experience on campus, the project presents stories highlighting and celebrating the experiences and achievements of both former and current Ohio State students and faculty.
BLACKXBOLD Magazine, founded in 2018, aims to uplift, inspire and champion underserved and underrepresented voices within the Ohio State community. By the culture, for the culture.
Amani Bayo
BLACKXBOLD Editor-in-Chief
It’s so important to highlight the diverse stories that exist in our communities. We celebrate, empathize and seek to understand others by the stories we are able to tell. Black voices this year especially means appreciating how far the Black community has come and using the recognition we have worked so hard to receive to be allies and amplify voices for others.
Arianna Smith
The Lantern Editor-in-Chief
We are proud to present our fourth edition of “Black Voices,” an issue in which we partner with BLACKXBOLD Magazine to spotlight the work Black students, faculty and alumni are doing on and off campus. From Black-owned businesses to exhibits representing Black and Indigenous farmers, this issue of “Black Voices” emphasizes community, success and identity.
“Art Uncuffed” enlightens Ohio State community on the success capabilities for the formerly incarcerated
Words by: Xiyonne McCullough, BLACKXBOLD Writer
Photo Credit: Xiyonne McCullough
For many incarcerated people, the ability and hope to build a life post-incarceration can feel very out of sight, but the Backwall Performance Collective is hoping to change this narrative.
Professor María Hammack tells the little-known story of Blackness in Mexico
Words by: Carter Kohli, Lantern Reporter
Photo Credit: Carter Kohli
The Center for Belonging and Social Change hosted a presentation titled “Things We Weren’t Taught about Afro-Mexican History” featuring María Hammack, an assistant professor of African American history, on Wednesday, diving into the history of Blackness in Mexico.
The Parallels between the Black experience in America and the Palestinian experience
Words by: Amani Bayo
Photo Credit: Amani Bayo
Celebrating Black History Month this year means turning the focus to oppression that exists around the world. Black and Palestinian student org leaders have collaborated to build solidarity between the two communities.
Artist Spotlight: The journey to self-discovery
Words by: Amani Bayo
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexis Mitchell, Columbus photographer
Travis McClerking always knew he wanted to help people, yet it wasn’t until he changed his major three times that he realized helping people could go beyond the field of medicine.
‘More than plows, cows and sows’: Yolanda Owens promotes agricultural education among younger generations
Words by: Olivia Riley, Lantern reporter
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Yolanda Owens, president of CFAES Alumni Board
Find out more about the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s Black History Month involvement and what it means to the Buckeyes to recognize and honor the history.
Author and activist Tameka Ellington encourages Black women to embrace their natural hair during Black hair event
Words by: Sharon Nimyel, BLACKXBOLD Writer
Photo Credit: Sharon Nimyel
Tameka Ellington — CEO, activist, author and associate professor of design at Kent State — spoke with students Feb. 28 about the beauty of Black hair.
Alum translates her makeup talents to cake decorating, opens Kennedy’s Kakes
Words by: Molly Goheen, Managing Editor for Digital Content
Video by: Molly Goheen and Jayla Vanhorn, Assistant Sports Editor
After graduating from Ohio State and working as a makeup artist, Adrian Jones took her artistic talents in a new direction when she began to bake at home. Now she’s the owner of one of the few custom cake boutiques in Columbus.
Five childhood friends turned business partners: The KodeCustoms journey
Words by: Fatimo Barro, BLACKXBOLD Design and Marketing Chair
Photo Credit: Ky Smiley, BLACKXBOLD Chief Photographer
The transition from childhood best friends to business partners could not have been smoother for these young men who embarked on a journey to start their own custom-made tufted rug brand.
