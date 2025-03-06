Words by Kyrie Thomas | BXB Vice President and LTV Campus Producer

Photo Credit: (left) University Archives, (right) Rania Omer | BXB Social Media Chair

On April 11, 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Fair Housing Act, which aimed to prevent discrimination on the basis of race, gender and other identifying factors in regard to obtaining housing.

Though the bill was widely regarded as a net positive for Black people across the United States, John S. Evans — a Black student at Ohio State during the time — saw it as an empty promise.

“It’s just something else on a piece of paper,” Evans said in a 1968 Lantern article, which was obtained via the University Archives. “If we followed the Constitution, we wouldn’t need civil rights bills anyway.”