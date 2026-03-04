In celebration of Black History Month, BLACKXBOLD Magazine and The Lantern have come together for the sixth installment of the Black Voices Special Edition. In an effort to highlight the Black experience on campus, the project presents stories highlighting and celebrating the experiences and achievements of the local Black community.
BLACKXBOLD Magazine, founded in 2018, aims to uplift, inspire and champion underserved and underrepresented voices within the Ohio State community. By the culture, for the culture.
TORRANCE LANG
How the Black Student Association continues to thrive in light of funding changes
The Black Student Association’s goal is to “take up space.”
Its slogan calls for the Black community and allies on campus to dwell in the community through BSA-provided opportunities, such as group trips and community scholarship opportunities.
OLIVIA ARTHUR
Ohio State Alumna’s Award-Winning Play ‘Jaja’s African Hair Braiding’ comes to Columbus
The Contemporary Theatre of Ohio’s production of Tony Award-winning play “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding,” written by Ohio State alumna Jocelyn Bioh, will take the stage in Studio One at the Riffe Center Thursday and will run through March 22.
XIYONNE MCCULLOUGH, FRANCIS BEAM
‘Strength in Unity’: fifth anniversary of USG dinner
The first plates arrived shimmering under the warm lights of the MLK Lounge in Hale Hall — fried chicken stacked high, greens glistening, cornbread breaking apart in soft, golden crumbs.
Plates were served, the room quieted.
“Lift every voice and sing…” The African American Voices Gospel Choir rose in unison, their harmonies swelling through the Hale Black Cultural Center.
GRAYSON NEWBOURN, HELENA HENNESSY
Ohio State professor Victor St. John reflects on ‘Love Is Blind’ experience, marriage and newfound friendships
For 10 seasons now, the hit Netflix dating show “Love Is Blind” has asked contestants the question: could you fall in love with someone without ever seeing their face?
Victor St. John, an assistant professor in the John Glenn College of Public Affairs, sought to find out after his friend suggested he check out the application.
DARANII ASOBA
One year post renovations: African American Studies Extension Center
A year after a million-dollar renovation transformed the African American and African Studies Community Extension Center, the center is fulfilling its promise of creating a new era of future change.
The center was able to create a new library, meeting hall, classrooms and updated technology through funds received by a state appropriation from Sen. Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus).
TREVOR VOIGT
Former Ohio State law professor reflects on how SB 1 led to her early retirement
It’s been nearly a year since Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 1 into law.
Since the bill’s enactment on March 28, 2025, which became effective in June, Ohio public universities have been required to adjust their policies to comply with the prohibition of diversity, equity and inclusion programming.
Before the bill was passed, Ohio State eliminated the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Center for Belonging and Social Change, per prior Lantern reporting.
XIYONNE MCCULLOUGH
Ohio State students reflect on DEI changes one year after SB 1
One year after Senate Bill 1 reshaped diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Ohio State, some Black students said the sense of belonging they fought to build on campus feels more uncertain.
For many students, cultural centers, identity-based organizations and courses focused on race and lived experience were not supplemental to their college experience — they were foundational. Now, as the university continues adjusting policies to comply with SB 1, students said they are watching closely to see how those spaces and classrooms may continue to change.