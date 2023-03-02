Black Voices at Ohio State

In celebration of Black History Month, Black x Bold Magazine and The Lantern have come together for the second installment of the Black Voices project. In an effort to highlight the Black experience on campus, the project presents stories highlighting and celebrating the experiences and achievements of both former and current Ohio State students and faculty.

Black x Bold Magazine, founded in 2019, aims to uplift, inspire and champion underserved and underrepresented voices within the Ohio State community. By the culture, for the culture.

Since 1881, The Lantern has been the student voice on Ohio State’s campus. The staff is committed to championing diverse voices and stories.

Chantal Brown
Black x Bold Editor in Chief

It is a joy to co-present the third edition of Black Voices at Ohio State. In an ultra-competitive media environment, many will find it refreshing to see two different publications coming together. 

It is one thing to see an Instagram post or headline about people’s accomplishments, but it is another to read about how they got there. Black students and faculty contribute more than just their presence. They contribute to ground-breaking medical research. They start businesses to boost the local economy. Their organizations give back to local high schools in the community. 

Each photo, feature article, and video packaged in this edition was included with the common goal in mind to capture the voices of Black people at the university with authenticity.

Jessica Langer
Lantern Editor in Chief

The Lantern is grateful to partner with Black X Bold to bring our readers the third-annual edition of our collaboration, Black Voices. This year, we highlight the experiences, accomplishments and insights of Black students, faculty and staff who work to better the Black experience at Ohio State and in Columbus. We are excited to be sharing these stories with you.

A Buckeye Legacy

A Buckeye Legacy

Story: Sydney Jones
Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Pierce

How USG President Andrew Pierce influences the Black experience at Ohio State, inspired by his mother

Read at The Lantern

USG’s impact continues as Derek Moore serves as the first Black vice president since 1983

USG’s impact continues as Derek Moore serves as the first Black vice president since 1983

Story: Sydney Jones
Photo: Courtesy of Derek Moore

Derek Moore, the first Black USG vice president since 1983, discusses his experience as a first-generation college student and his time in USG.

Read at The Lantern
Carry A Mood combines fashion and mental health into a single brand

Carry A Mood combines fashion and mental health into a single brand

Story: Chantal Brown
Photo: Courtesy of Tahlayah Morrow

Tahlayah Morrow starts streetwear clothing brand Carry A Mood to promote mental health awareness with the help of local entreperenuership development programs

Read at Black x Bold
Dr. Kathy Wright

Dr. Kathy Wright

Story: Arianna Smith
Photo: Courtesy of the Ohio State College of Nursing

Dr. Kathy Wright is a well-established researcher and assistant professor at Ohio State known for her work with hypertension and its link to cognitive decline.

Read at Black x Bold

Exploring Black identity through albinism

Exploring Black identity through albinism

Story: Amani Bayo
Photo: Courtesy of Amani Bayo

Experts and students who posses the skin condition Albinism discuss its causes and how it affects how they are perceived as an African American.

Read at Black x Bold
The Minds Behind the Funk

The Minds Behind the Funk

Video: Celia Andrews and Christian Harsa
Photo: Celia Andrews

Ohio State students Veronica Cook and Nia Snelling created Mind Funk Mag as a platform for women of color and LGBTQ+ people of color to build a community that celebrates unbounded creativity in all of its forms.

Watch at The Lantern
Hammond Harkins Gallery highlights Black art in ‘Winter Selections’ exhibition

Hammond Harkins Gallery highlights Black art in ‘Winter Selections’ exhibition

Story: Frances Denman
Photo: Hammond Harkins Galleries

Explore the works of Columbus native Aminah Robinson at Hammond Harkins Galleries’ “Winter Selections” Exhibition, showcasing a diverse assortment of art inspired by African American history and culture.

Read at The Lantern

Buckeyes share honor, recognition through involvement in Black History Month

Buckeyes share honor, recognition through involvement in Black History Month

Story: Jayla Vanhorn
Photo: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

Find out more about the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s Black History Month involvement and what it means to the Buckeyes to recognize and honor the history.

Read at The Lantern
Entrepreneur Christina Allen strives to help Columbus by making food accessible to marginalized groups.

Entrepreneur Christina Allen strives to help Columbus by making food accessible to marginalized groups.

Story: Sharon Nimyel
Photo: Courtesy of Christina Allen

How an Ohio State alumna and President’s Prize recipient strives to make food accessible to marginalized groups, increase sustainability for diabetic patients in Columbus.

Read at The Lantern

Ange-Marie Hancock brings new vision to Columbus through role in Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity

Ange-Marie Hancock brings new vision to Columbus through role in Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity

Story: Jessica Barboza
Photo: Courtesy of the Ohio State University

New executive director of the Kirwan Institute Ange-Marie Hancock aims to create a more equitable future in central Ohio through community-engaged research.

Read at The Lantern

Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, Affirmative Distraction, is back for its fifth season

Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, Affirmative Distraction, is back for its fifth season

Story: Nyah Snezek
Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Windsor II

“I started AD because there was a huge omission of Bblack improvisers, I wanted us to be able to occupy a space that allows us to be funny and weird without being judged or taken advantage of.”

Read at The Lantern

