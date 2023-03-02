Chantal Brown

Black x Bold Editor in Chief

It is a joy to co-present the third edition of Black Voices at Ohio State. In an ultra-competitive media environment, many will find it refreshing to see two different publications coming together.

It is one thing to see an Instagram post or headline about people’s accomplishments, but it is another to read about how they got there. Black students and faculty contribute more than just their presence. They contribute to ground-breaking medical research. They start businesses to boost the local economy. Their organizations give back to local high schools in the community.

Each photo, feature article, and video packaged in this edition was included with the common goal in mind to capture the voices of Black people at the university with authenticity.