Black Voices at Ohio State
In celebration of Black History Month, Black x Bold Magazine and The Lantern have come together for the second installment of the Black Voices project. In an effort to highlight the Black experience on campus, the project presents stories highlighting and celebrating the experiences and achievements of both former and current Ohio State students and faculty.
Black x Bold Magazine, founded in 2019, aims to uplift, inspire and champion underserved and underrepresented voices within the Ohio State community. By the culture, for the culture.
Chantal Brown
Black x Bold Editor in Chief
It is a joy to co-present the third edition of Black Voices at Ohio State. In an ultra-competitive media environment, many will find it refreshing to see two different publications coming together.
It is one thing to see an Instagram post or headline about people’s accomplishments, but it is another to read about how they got there. Black students and faculty contribute more than just their presence. They contribute to ground-breaking medical research. They start businesses to boost the local economy. Their organizations give back to local high schools in the community.
Each photo, feature article, and video packaged in this edition was included with the common goal in mind to capture the voices of Black people at the university with authenticity.
Jessica Langer
Lantern Editor in Chief
The Lantern is grateful to partner with Black X Bold to bring our readers the third-annual edition of our collaboration, Black Voices. This year, we highlight the experiences, accomplishments and insights of Black students, faculty and staff who work to better the Black experience at Ohio State and in Columbus. We are excited to be sharing these stories with you.
A Buckeye Legacy
A Buckeye Legacy
Story: Sydney Jones
Photo: Courtesy of Andrew Pierce
How USG President Andrew Pierce influences the Black experience at Ohio State, inspired by his mother
USG’s impact continues as Derek Moore serves as the first Black vice president since 1983
USG’s impact continues as Derek Moore serves as the first Black vice president since 1983
Story: Sydney Jones
Photo: Courtesy of Derek Moore
Derek Moore, the first Black USG vice president since 1983, discusses his experience as a first-generation college student and his time in USG.
Carry A Mood combines fashion and mental health into a single brand
Carry A Mood combines fashion and mental health into a single brand
Story: Chantal Brown
Photo: Courtesy of Tahlayah Morrow
Tahlayah Morrow starts streetwear clothing brand Carry A Mood to promote mental health awareness with the help of local entreperenuership development programs
Dr. Kathy Wright
Dr. Kathy Wright
Story: Arianna Smith
Photo: Courtesy of the Ohio State College of Nursing
Dr. Kathy Wright is a well-established researcher and assistant professor at Ohio State known for her work with hypertension and its link to cognitive decline.
The Minds Behind the Funk
The Minds Behind the Funk
Video: Celia Andrews and Christian Harsa
Photo: Celia Andrews
Ohio State students Veronica Cook and Nia Snelling created Mind Funk Mag as a platform for women of color and LGBTQ+ people of color to build a community that celebrates unbounded creativity in all of its forms.
Hammond Harkins Gallery highlights Black art in ‘Winter Selections’ exhibition
Hammond Harkins Gallery highlights Black art in ‘Winter Selections’ exhibition
Story: Frances Denman
Photo: Hammond Harkins Galleries
Explore the works of Columbus native Aminah Robinson at Hammond Harkins Galleries’ “Winter Selections” Exhibition, showcasing a diverse assortment of art inspired by African American history and culture.
Buckeyes share honor, recognition through involvement in Black History Month
Buckeyes share honor, recognition through involvement in Black History Month
Story: Jayla Vanhorn
Photo: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor
Find out more about the Ohio State women’s basketball team’s Black History Month involvement and what it means to the Buckeyes to recognize and honor the history.
Entrepreneur Christina Allen strives to help Columbus by making food accessible to marginalized groups.
Entrepreneur Christina Allen strives to help Columbus by making food accessible to marginalized groups.
Story: Sharon Nimyel
Photo: Courtesy of Christina Allen
How an Ohio State alumna and President’s Prize recipient strives to make food accessible to marginalized groups, increase sustainability for diabetic patients in Columbus.
Ange-Marie Hancock brings new vision to Columbus through role in Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity
Ange-Marie Hancock brings new vision to Columbus through role in Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity
Story: Jessica Barboza
Photo: Courtesy of the Ohio State University
New executive director of the Kirwan Institute Ange-Marie Hancock aims to create a more equitable future in central Ohio through community-engaged research.
Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, Affirmative Distraction, is back for its fifth season
Columbus’ first all-Black improv troupe, Affirmative Distraction, is back for its fifth season
Story: Nyah Snezek
Photo: Courtesy of Anthony Windsor II
“I started AD because there was a huge omission of Bblack improvisers, I wanted us to be able to occupy a space that allows us to be funny and weird without being judged or taken advantage of.”
Artwork by Christian Harsa and Abby Fricke
Web Design by Christian Harsa