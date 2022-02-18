Black Voices at Ohio State
In celebration of Black History Month, Black x Bold Magazine and The Lantern have come together for the second installment of the Black Voices project. In an effort to highlight the Black experience on campus, the project presents stories highlighting and celebrating the experiences and achievements of both former and current Ohio State students and faculty.
Black x Bold Magazine, founded in 2019, aims to uplift, inspire and champion underserved and underrepresented voices within the Ohio State community. By the culture, for the culture.
Story: Jessica Langer
Photo: Jessica Langer | Campus LTV Producer
“This was happening in our community, and everyone was just like, ‘Oh, we’re sorry, but you have three exams next week.’”
Story: Amani Bayo
Photo: Courtesy of Quinn Capers
Internal cardiologist, distinguished professor and advocate for racial equity Dr. Quinn Capers IV has been a driving force in changing the climate of racial bias within Ohio State’s College of Medicine.
Story: Mariah Muhammad
Photo: Courtesy of Nevaeh Miller
100 years ago, the emergence of the last sorority of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., was established.
Story: Athena Markowski
Photo: Courtesy of Corey Gatewood
Now a fourth-year medical student at Ohio State’s College of Medicine, Corey Gatewood established the Black Men in Medicine organization, inspired by the BlackMenInMedicine hashtag that aims to inspire, mentor and motivate future and current African American physicians.
Artwork by Marcy Paredes
Web Design by Aayushi Dubey and Marcus Horton