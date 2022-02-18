Black Voices at Ohio State

Black Voices at Ohio State

In celebration of Black History Month, Black x Bold Magazine and The Lantern have come together for the second installment of the Black Voices project. In an effort to highlight the Black experience on campus, the project presents stories highlighting and celebrating the experiences and achievements of both former and current Ohio State students and faculty.

Black x Bold Magazine, founded in 2019, aims to uplift, inspire and champion underserved and underrepresented voices within the Ohio State community. By the culture, for the culture.

Since 1881, The Lantern has been the student voice on Ohio State’s campus. The staff is committed to championing diverse voices and stories.

3
Climate on Campus
Climate on Campus

Story: Jessica Langer
Photo: Jessica Langer | Campus LTV Producer

“This was happening in our community, and everyone was just like, ‘Oh, we’re sorry, but you have three exams next week.’”

Read at The Lantern
3
Dr. Quinn Capers IV
Dr. Quinn Capers IV

Story: Amani Bayo
Photo: Courtesy of Quinn Capers

Internal cardiologist, distinguished professor and advocate for racial equity Dr. Quinn Capers IV has been a driving force in changing the climate of racial bias within Ohio State’s College of Medicine.

Read at Black x Bold
Bobby Van Buren
Bobby Van Buren

Story: Matt Goldman
Photo: Zachary Rilley | For the Lantern

From a graduating class of five or six to a campus of over 60,000 students, Bobby Van Buren found his niche on Ohio State’s men’s lacrosse team.

Read at The Lantern
3
Sigma Gamma Rho
Sigma Gamma Rho

Story: Mariah Muhammad
Photo: Courtesy of Nevaeh Miller

100 years ago, the emergence of the last sorority of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., was established.

Read at Black x Bold
Black Men in Medicine
Black Men in Medicine

Story: Athena Markowski
Photo: Courtesy of Corey Gatewood

Now a fourth-year medical student at Ohio State’s College of Medicine, Corey Gatewood established the Black Men in Medicine organization, inspired by the BlackMenInMedicine hashtag that aims to inspire, mentor and motivate future and current African American physicians. 

Read at The Lantern

Artwork by Marcy Paredes

Web Design by Aayushi Dubey and Marcus Horton