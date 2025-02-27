Brotherhood and parties or violations and sanctions: Inside the hazing culture of Ohio State’s fraternities

Ohio State’s chapter of FarmHouse International Fraternity, Alpha Tau Zeta, is a fraternity committed to shaping men into intellectual, moral, spiritual and physical leaders.

A community of young individuals with philanthropic interests, FarmHouse actively supports organizations like the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, according to its website.

And just like 30 other Greek life organizations, it is also a fraternity that has faced hazing violations.

In September 2022, the Student Conduct office within Ohio State’s Office of Student Life received an anonymous report alleging hazing — including activities such as a blood oath, verbal abuse, pornography and forced memorization of songs about rape — had taken place on ATZ’s property, specifically inside the fraternity’s house at 153 E. 14th Ave.

“How did you become aware of this violation?” the report language asks.

“It happened to me,” the anonymous reporter wrote.

Of the 31 Greek life organizations that have committed violations from 2017-24, roughly four in 10 have faced revocation — or long-term suspension — according to a Lantern data analysis of violations committed by Greek life organizations and the disciplinary sanctions Ohio State handed out. In other words, these organizations lost their statuses as registered student organizations due to violations of the Code of Student Conduct, according to Student Conduct’s website.