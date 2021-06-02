These podcasts were produced by Asia Atuah in her position as The Lantern’s Oller Special Projects Editor. Illustration by Marcy Paredes.
Like a well-oiled machine, Ohio State University has many parts, places and people with various functions that work cohesively to keep the campus cogs turning. Buckeyes Unsung takes a look at the lives, work and experiences of professionals doing less visible, yet vital work on campus. You’ll hear from these professionals in their own voices regarding what it takes to work in their position and how they impact the entire Buckeye community.
