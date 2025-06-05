Civics, culture and controversy as the Salmon P. Chase Center prepares to open in fall

The Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society is slated to open as Ohio State’s newest center in the upcoming fall semester, and its leader and other university officials have said it’s on track to do so.

“We have been building. I think we have momentum as we’re ending this semester, and then we’ll be ready to launch very strongly in the fall semester,” Lee Strang, the Chase Center’s executive director, said.

Strang said the intellectual diversity center, located in the John Glenn College of Public Affairs building, will be offering its flagship course, titled “American Civic Tradition,” for undergraduate students in the fall.

Strang said the course’s faculty instructors come from various different disciplines and, based on his perceptions of their published work, distinct political perspectives, according to prior Lantern reporting.

In an April 11 interview, Strang said he thinks approximately 10 faculty members will be on board by the fall to begin teaching these classes at the center.

Currently, however, there is no indication on who those faculty members will be. The only staff listed on the Chase Center’s website are Strang, two assistant directors, a marketing and communications manager and a project manager.

The three “American Civic Tradition” course sections offered by the center were posted in the course catalog on April 25 — over two months after the schedule of classes was first made available, before students received their appointments for enrolling, on Feb. 20.

The instructor for the course has not yet been named. “The Chase Center is identifying faculty who will teach each course and will have that process completed soon,” university spokesperson Chris Booker said in an email.

Andrew Martin, the College of Arts & Sciences’ associate dean for undergraduate education, said although it’s possible to include a class at this point in scheduling for fall, it’s also unusual for units to add courses to the books after the fall scheduling window has opened up for students.

“If a unit in ASC developed a course at this point in the semester that they wanted to include in the fall catalog, I would be supportive of that inclusion,” Martin said in an email. “Of course, I would also point out the reality is that all but incoming NFYS [new first-year students] have already registered for courses, and students are unlikely to switch their schedules.”

As of publication, the Student Information System (SIS) shows that there is one student enrolled in a section of the American Civic Traditions class.

“The American Civic Traditions classes recently became available for scheduling, and we expect enrollments to increase before the start of fall semester,” Booker said in an email.

The Salmon P. Chase Center for Civics, Culture and Society was established by Senate Bill 117, proposed by state Sens. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) and Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), added to and passed in Ohio’s operating budget in 2023.

The law, which also established four other similar centers at Ohio public universities, aims to address the replacement of history with ideology on college campuses, according to Cirino’s statement on the Ohio Senate website.

Cirino said in that statement the bill specifically addresses “leftist ideology,” which “has a monopoly on most college campuses that is squashing intellectual diversity and punishing wrong-think and anti-woke dogma.”

“I do not believe the way to cure the leftist bias on campus is by foisting conservative ideology on academia,” Cirino said. “I believe the real fix is to ensure neutrality on the part of the instructors and administrators. Let all sides be heard. Let students decide for themselves what is true. Let free speech be preserved and protected. That is the American way. It should be taught in our universities again.”

Sen. Cirino could not be reached for comments on this article in time for publication.