Deeply emotional, incredibly profound:        The impact of Ohio State’s prison         co-education program

Prison education has only recently become a topical conversation, and co-educational programs are even more newly developed. Specifically, Ohio State’s program operated through the Inside-Out Prison Exchange Program, which was founded at Temple University in 1997.

Since it was founded, hundreds of universities worldwide have implemented the program because of the benefits for both incarcerated students and traditional university students, according to its website. Such benefits include a reduction in recidivism — or the relapse into criminal behavior — and survey results that indicate an increased confidence among students.

The first OPEEP course was taught back in 2009, but expanding the program to its current operating capacity took time and patience, according to program directors Tiyi Morris and Mary Thomas.

Morris said the program secured crucial funding from a series of grants in 2018, allowing it to fulfill her and Thomas’ vision of success.

“In those first couple years, one of the things Mary and I did was really solidified the philosophical and pedagogical foundation for OPEEP, and that is that we’re grounded in Black feminist ideologies,” Morris said. “We use that as really the cornerstone of the way that we approach teaching, the way that we approach our interactions with incarcerated students and the way that we approach our interactions with each other.”

The project now offers courses in multiple prisons across the state for fall 2024, including the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, Richland Correctional Institute in Mansfield and the London Correctional Institute in London.

Though the project primarily encompasses single-course offerings, it has plans to begin offering degrees in the reformatories, according to Thomas.

“At the Ohio Reformatory for Women, we’ll be able to offer a BA in Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies, starting sometime next year, so that’s extremely exciting,” Thomas said. “And we would never have been able to get together a whole entire four-year college curriculum that will be offered entirely on site at the women’s prison without the support of the Provost Office and the Office of Academic Affairs.”

Thomas said this is just the beginning, as OPEEP staffers have hopes of providing further degree offerings to different facilities as well.

“Our dream is to be able to offer a degree at a men’s prison eventually in Black studies, but it’s just going to be a while because we only have the two and a half staff members now, and we just don’t have the capacity to be able to offer that — we’d need a lot more money,” Thomas said. “Yeah, we’re dreaming, we’re still dreaming.”

Recognizing the humanity of those serving time in the prisons, as well as that of the participating Ohio State students, is a vital aspect of learning through co-educational programs. Thomas emphasized the importance of using language to do so and shared “The Language Project” — a component of The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism organization with a focus on criminal justice — that emphasizes the dehumanizing nature of terms like “prisoner” and “convict.”

“A lot of people who are incarcerated get so used to being called ‘inmate’ by the staff that they refer to each other in that way,” Thomas said. “And so, it’s something that we actually really have to call out our incarcerated students on their language choice all the time.”