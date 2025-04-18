For many Ohio State students, the mention of Dr. Richard Strauss might prompt a blank stare or little recognition.

The former Ohio State physician was responsible for 17 years of institutional sexual abuse at the university, yet his name has faded from the school’s recent history.

Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students — mostly male athletes — during his employment from 1978-98. Reports of his abuse were made to university staff multiple times, as early as 1979, yet the revelation of his conduct didn’t become public until over a decade after he died by suicide in 2005.

Since 2018, more survivors have come forward and are now locked in legal battles over Ohio State’s handling of Strauss’ abuse. The university has faced a total of 37 lawsuits — five of which are still ongoing — and it has consistently challenged survivors’ legal claims.

Almost nothing has been shared publicly since June 2023, when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Ohio State’s appeal over the statute of limitations on survivors’ claims, sending their lawsuits back into Ohio courts for further proceedings.

Now, nearly eight years after filing their initial lawsuits, 235 survivors still await their first day in court, seeking accountability and compensation for the damages they allege Ohio State has caused them.

Steve Snyder-Hill, one of the lead plaintiffs who attended Ohio State from 1991 to 2000, said though Strauss’ abuse occurred decades ago, the university’s response and actions in court continue to traumatize him and other survivors to this day.

“What Strauss did to us was disgusting,” Snyder-Hill said. “What [Ohio State] is doing to us, to me, is just as gross because they’ve continued to violate and traumatize us for eight years. Strauss did this one time for me.”

After a nearly two-year standstill in the pre-trial phase, two survivors will finally step foot in the courtroom — with one trial beginning in October 2026 and the other in April 2027. The arguments and evidence presented in these trials, as well as the jury’s responses, could potentially guide the remaining cases to a resolution.

While Ohio State has already given over $60 million in settlements to survivors of Strauss, universities with similar sexual abuse cases have reached larger settlements. Michigan State paid $500 million to survivors of Larry Nassar in 2018, the University of California had a $1 billion payout to victims of Dr. George Tyndall in 2021 and the University of Michigan offered $490 million in settlements to survivors of Robert Anderson in 2022.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email Ohio State acknowledges Strauss’ abuse and reaffirms its public apology.

“We express our deep regret and apologies to all who experienced Strauss’ abuse, and we have welcomed survivors to share their experiences with university leadership and the Board of Trustees,” Johnson wrote. “Ohio State will be forever grateful to the survivors who participated in the independent Perkins Coie investigation. It could not have been completed without their strength and courage.”

But for survivors, after nearly eight years since Strauss’ actions became known, they are facing the reality that many students on campus have little knowledge about their ongoing cases. Now, The Lantern offers a comprehensive update on what has happened in these lawsuits, what is next and why it matters.