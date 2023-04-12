Fentanyl: The New Public Health Crisis

Waldenga said some of the actions the RREACT team has taken to help individuals struggling with drug use include handing out groceries and holding community events. Waldenga said the RREACT team also provides financial resources to families whose loved one is receiving treatment but struggle because that family member was the main source of income.

Waldenga said the RREACT team also holds substance-free alumni events for individuals who have completed treatment and are now living a sober lifestyle.

“If we fix everything now but it happens again and again and again, then we’re just going to keep being in that swirl,” Parrish said. “It’s really kind of a holistic approach when looking at the prevention piece, the response piece, linking people with the right resources and then assisting them through recovery.”

Ball said the RREACT team is now training first responders to recognize when individuals are more susceptible to drug use based on adverse circumstances. She said she feels their approach failed in the prevention aspect and that it must extend past the K-12 age group.

“What we’re finding in the overdose data is, we’re talking about people, when I say opiate naive, who do not understand the severity and the probability — the likelihood of death,” Boxill said.

Boxill described primary prevention as going to Columbus City Schools to educate students on the dangers of drug use and the preventative measures they can take. Secondary prevention consists of community town halls and tertiary prevention reduces harm and educates individuals on what to do in the occurrence of an overdose.