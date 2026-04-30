In 2018, the most visible marker of technological innovation at Ohio State could be measured in the weight of a student’s backpack.

For then-undergraduate Christian Collins, that shift arrived through the Digital Flagship initiative, a university-wide program that placed a new iPad into the hands of incoming Buckeyes.

Framed as a push for “technological access,” the effort aimed to close gaps for students who arrived without up-to-date devices.

At the time, the iPad functioned as both a tool and symbol: a gateway to connectivity in an era when artificial intelligence still sat at the edges of campus life rather than inside its classroom policy.

Eight years later, that hardware has faded into the background of student life. The buzzword now shaping campus strategy is artificial intelligence.

Today, students like Ayush Sagar, a second-year in computer science and engineering and vice-president of Claude Builder’s Club at OSU, describe an experience where AI is present in school.

“It’s showing up a little more in my general classes,” Sagar said.

He said the real stressor with AI usage, is knowing when students can and cannot use it.

“In CSE, AI is still strongly disapproved,” Chinthagunta said. “We aren’t allowed to utilize AI to create code, we’re not allowed to use AI to check errors, compile code or anything like that.”

That technological shift has since crystallized into one of Ohio State’s most expansive academic initiatives in recent years: “AI fluency.”

Chris Booker, a university spokesperson, said the effort is part of Ohio State’s broader academic excellence plan and is designed as a multi-year rollout across all colleges.

Per prior Lantern reporting from June 2025, the university formally introduced the term to outline a plan: to ensure that by 2029, all students graduate with the ability to understand and apply AI within their discipline.

But nearly a year after the announcement, students and faculty describe something far less defined: an initiative that exists more as a long-term vision than a fully detailed plan, with expectations varying widely across classrooms.

Central to this rollout was former university President Walter “Ted” Carter, marking a transition from earlier efforts focused on direct technological access to a broader push to embed AI directly into teaching and learning across campus.

“Ohio State has an opportunity and responsibility to prepare students to not just keep up, but lead in this workforce of the future,” Carter stated in the June 4 press release announcing the initiative. “I’m so pleased that we are taking this bold step forward to set our students up for success and keep Ohio competitive for the long term. We have a strong foundation on which to build, and the AI Fluency initiative will only accelerate our momentum in mission-driven AI research and education.”

On Sept 2, 2025, then executive vice-president and provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda outlined more of the rollout— including the introduction of AI courses in Launch Seminar, direct tool access for Buckeyes and differing forums for students to attend.

Now the current president of Ohio State, Bellamkonda said the university aims to make their students “bilingual students— students who are fluent in ai, but really in the application of AI to the interest of their major and minor,” in the release video.