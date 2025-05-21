From then to now: A history of divestment activism at Ohio State

Mubarek said they pursued two paths to bring the resolution to a vote: a campus-wide referendum and a General Assembly vote. Both efforts met major resistance.

“Mid-process, we saw the election rules change to raise the signature threshold from 300 to 5,000,” he said. “They promised us a digital signature form, but it was never delivered.”

In 2016, Mubarek pushed a resolution forward in the USG. This time, the resistance came from Congress.

“This was the first time ever we saw the United States Congress interfere with student affairs,” he said. “They urged senators to vote no.”

In 2017, things escalated. Mubarek was profiled by Canary Mission — an anonymous website that tracks and publishes information about individuals and organizations that are pro-Palestine and involved with the BDS movement – with the stated goal of “exposing individuals and organizations that promote hatred of the United States, Israel, and Jews.”

“My profile got published and it labeled many of us as anti-Semitic and terrorist sympathizers,” he said. “It was a goal to smear our names and harm our future careers.”

Despite the backlash, he says, the experience shaped him — and the movement.

“Even though we didn’t win, we believed it was part of something bigger,” he said.

Coco Smyth, who helped lead OSU Divest between 2014 and 2018, said organizations like Canary Mission have created a chilling effect on activism – highlighting the effects of modern technology and social media that give way to more “digital blacklisting.”

“You’ll find people on there who simply voted yes on a resolution,” Smyth said. “USG members, not even SJP [Students for Justice in Palestine]. We were labeled and profiled to hurt our futures. The goal was to intimidate us into silence.”

Smyth said the internal pressure has been just as intense as the legal opposition.

“We always had to ask ourselves: How do we reach people? How do we get them to hear us out?” Smyth said. “It wasn’t just institutional resistance — it was smear campaigns, public slander, blacklists.”