Housing Crisis looms over Columbus’ self-proclaimed reputation as the “Silicon Heartland”

As Reece said, Columbus will need to increase construction of new homes and the university will need to expand student housing opportunities. Despite that, he remains optimistic about current development.

“We’ve had a long history of students kind of overpaying for lower quality housing, particularly in the University District,” Reece said. “It’s hard to anticipate the growth that we’re going to see, will that still persist? Will other investors come in and try to buy up properties? And also, I think we will benefit to a degree by the expansion of residential options on campus that we’ve seen built in the last decade.”

Amy Riegel, the executive director of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio, said students are a population that is at higher risk when it comes to finding affordable housing because of high demand and typically lower tenant protections.

“I think that it is just another factor that makes college less affordable and harder to achieve for so many people within our communities,” Riegel said. “And it also adds risk levels to student housing that may create unsafe circumstances based upon overcrowding, or people rooming in areas of a home that just aren’t fit for a person to be staying in.”

Riegel said students graduating from Ohio State and other universities may struggle to find affordable housing even with a high-paying job that Intel could provide.

“I talk to individuals on a regular basis, who are younger, who are coming out of their higher education. They have great jobs, like really good stable jobs, and they can barely afford an apartment, let alone really being able to put into perspective owning a home,” Riegel said. “And so we see that housing in central Columbus, or Central Ohio, is becoming more and more expensive and harder to find.”

Riegel, who lives in a college neighborhood in Dayton, said after a certain point, it becomes less profitable for landlords to rent to college students and more advantageous to rent to high-earning adults and families who want the benefits of being near a college campus like Ohio State.

“If you get to the point, which I think Columbus’ numbers are probably approaching that region, or level, where a landlord renting to an everyday nonstudent would actually receive more rent continuously than renting to a student,” Riegel said. “And when you see those economics flip, it means that universities are kind of caught off guard because it takes universities a long time to build housing and to address adjustments in the market. And so it could leave students having to live further from campus, students to overcrowd in two units and students to pay way more.”

Despite this possibility, Riegel said she has been impressed by Ohio State’s construction efforts, such as building dorms and university housing upwards and condensing the university through higher-density housing instead of sprawling into other areas.