The strides Key has made in the adjustments to college basketball, academics and life have challenged him. But he said he’s enjoyed the demands, and encouraged others to take things one day at a time even when the going gets difficult.
(masked) Faces of
Ohio State
Upon a staggered return in August, a constant uncertainty weighed on campus at all times. Cases rose, declined and then rose again. Students and professors adapted to sitting spaced out in large lecture halls, not sure of what the bottom half of each other’s face looked like. Athletes wondered if they would even have a season while practicing, getting tested for the virus regularly and balancing full course loads. Fall 2020 was the first full semester during COVID-19 at Ohio State. A group of students, student athletes, instructors and alumni volunteered to be followed throughout the course of the term to document their experiences in a semester like no other. These are the faces of Ohio State.
Ohio State professor connects with students beyond bagels amid online semester
Even though he loves teaching, Brad Bushman said he cannot endanger his wife’s life to hold in-person classes. The new platform was challenging, but Bushman said he enjoyed some aspects of online classes.
Not home and alone: Freshman faces homesickness, Covid-19 in first semester of college
Sick to her stomach, Alex Richards laid in bed in a dark room at a hotel near Ohio State’s campus. It was the first time that she had to deal with an illness completely by herself. Laying there, she realized how much she missed the support of her family through hugs.
Positivity is Zed’s Key: How Ohio State Basketball freshman navigated his first semester amid pandemic
