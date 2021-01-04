(masked) Faces of

Ohio State

Upon a staggered return in August, a constant uncertainty weighed on campus at all times. Cases rose, declined and then rose again. Students and professors adapted to sitting spaced out in large lecture halls, not sure of what the bottom half of each other’s face looked like. Athletes wondered if they would even have a season while practicing, getting tested for the virus regularly and balancing full course loads. Fall 2020 was the first full semester during COVID-19 at Ohio State. A group of students, student athletes, instructors and alumni volunteered to be followed throughout the course of the term to document their experiences in a semester like no other. These are the faces of Ohio State.