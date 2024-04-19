Rutherford B. Hayes was given the building name Hayes Hall in 1891 by the board of trustees. The hall is the oldest remaining building on campus and houses the Department of Design.

Hayes served as the U.S. representative of the 2nd Congressional District of Ohio, 29th and 32nd governor of Ohio and the 19th president of the U.S. Through these roles, he played an integral role in the disbandment of the Reconstruction Era, such as the creation of the Jim Crow laws, according to resolution 54-R-42.

Abraham Lincoln, who is commonly known as the “great emancipator,” had Lincoln Tower, a coed residential dormitory, dedicated to him by the board of trustees in 1965.

While Lincoln enacted the Emancipation Proclamation, he also expressed that Black people were not entitled to equal rights and protection under the law, and freed an insignificant number of slaves.

He also stated in an 1858 debate that there “is a physical difference between the white and the Black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together … while they do remain together, there must be the position of superior and inferior, and I as much as any man am in favor having the superior position assigned to the white race.”

Justin Smith Morrill, a former Vermont senator, is considered to have been essential to the establishment of Ohio State and was granted an honorific dedication in 1965 that opened the coed residential dormitory of Morrill Tower as a companion tower to Lincoln in the autumn of 1966.

Morrill is also credited with introducing and writing the Land-Grant Agricultural and Mechanical College Act of 1862, which is commonly referred to as the Morrill Land Grant Act. This act led to the redistribution of more than 10.7 million acres of land seized from more than 250 indigenous tribes for the appointment of 52 postsecondary educational institutions.