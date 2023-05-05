Ohio State’s total spending on Strauss case still a fraction of other universities’ settlements

Richard Strauss was a varsity team sports doctor and physician at Ohio State’s Wilce Student Health Center from 1978-98. Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

A 2019 inquiry by law firm Perkins Coie found that between 1979-96, Strauss sexually abused at least 177 patients — all male — under the guise of medical treatment, and the university failed to act.

That investigation cost Ohio State just under $7.6 million, Johnson said.

Information supplied by Ohio State also shows litigation and mediation in Strauss-related lawsuits cost the university just under $8 million.

Since 2018, more than 500 victims of Strauss have sued the university for failing to address Strauss’ abuse and harassment. As of July 2022, 296 people have settled with the university — costing Ohio State a total of $60 million.

Though some settled under the program established in May 2021, 11 lawsuits representing hundreds of men and their families are attempting to move forward.