Online Learning Goes Mainstream
a video series by the lantern
“Online Learning Goes Mainstream” is a series that explores the various features of online learning and its growing role in higher education.
This video series was produced by Celia Andrews in her position as The Lantern’s Special Projects Director.
Episode 1: The new normal of higher education
Episode one focuses on how the COVID-19 pandemic brought online coursework to the forefront of higher education at Ohio State. Experts in instructional design weigh in alongside professors and students about the unique challenges and opportunities presented by online learning. Professors and students grapple with how to adapt to the often unfamiliar online educational environment in new and creative ways. .