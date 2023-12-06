Path to the ‘Oval’ Office: is Carter qualified?

When Walter “Ted” Carter Jr. takes over as Ohio State’s 17th president, he will fit right in with most Big Ten presidents — in many ways but one.

Carter, who is set to leave his role as president of the University of Nebraska system and take over at Ohio State Jan. 1, 2024, matches up well with other university leaders in terms of demographic statistics showing their likelihood to be male, caucasian and over the age of 60.

Carter is more unique in one category: he doesn’t hold an advanced degree.

In the 2023 edition of the American college presidents survey by the American Council on Education, just six, or 0.6 percent of the 950 university presidents interviewed, hold only a bachelor’s degree. While the university has mentioned his time at Top Gun, Carter’s academic education ended with a bachelor of physics and oceanography earned from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1981.