Reinventing the Meaning of ‘Merit’ in Higher Education

Ohio State’s class of 2027 is the “best prepared, most diverse class ever” — as was every other class since 2010.

The university saw its first major increase in racial minority enrollment during the ’90s and early 2000s, as a result of a diversity initiative that would admit more students belonging to racial minority groups.

By 2010, the number of racial minorities increased every year, reaching its peak last year with racial minorities making up 27% of the school’s 60,046 total enrolled students on Columbus campus.

Even at its most diverse, Ohio State ranked fifth in the 2022 U.S. News and World Report’s comparing Big Ten universities’ ethnic diversity rankings with a diversity index of 0.47. The index ranges from 0 to 1, with 1 indicating a more diverse student population.

These outcomes are a result of policies — including affirmative action — directly intended to do what Ohio State has been reporting for a decade: increasing diversity in higher education.