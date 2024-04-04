The Lantern is the award-winning student newspaper at Ohio State. We are editorially independent of the university and the majority of our funding comes from advertisements and endowments, and we receive a small amount from the university to support our Lantern TV studio production.

With a team of 23 editors and more than 40 reporters, The Lantern has been a mainstay of the university and has proven itself as a valuable community member. We have been on the frontlines of breaking news, delivering factual, thoughtful journalism to students, staff and faculty, alumni, and parents of Ohio State. In addition, our coverage includes university athletics, the Columbus area, local art and music.