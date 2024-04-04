The Effectiveness of Cancel Culture

The Effectiveness of Cancel Culture

April 4 | 7-9 p.m. | Hagerty Hall 180

April 4 | 7-9 p.m. | Hagerty Hall 180
Submit Questions Here

Time Line

6:45 p.m. — Doors open

7:00 p.m. — Introductions

Opening Remarks

Lantern Questions

Audience Questions

This debate is the third of its kind and is a part of a wave of Lantern initiatives to expand how we serve and educate the community. Have a topic you would like for us to explore or an event you’d like to see? Email [email protected].

This event was made possible thanks to:

What is cancel culture?

With the growth of social media came a new way of “calling out” or bringing attention to wrongdoing. “Canceling,” which refers to public backlash for an action or form of speech usually by a celebrity, is believed to have originated in the ‘90s. The slang term grew into a perceived force on the internet in the 2010s and 2020s and a controversial method for holding people accountable.

Participants

Peyton Freshwater

Second-year in finance

Alex Kandakatla

Second-year in psychology and neuroscience

Angel Godfrey

Fourth-year in journalism

Corinne Miller

2022 Civil Discourse Fellow

Fourth-year in public policy analysis

Sophia Markley

Civil Discourse Fellow

First-year in philosophy, politics and economics

Peyton Freshwater

Second-year in finance

Alex Kandakatla

Second-year in psychology and neuroscience

Angel Godfrey

Fourth-year in journalism

Corinne Miller

2022 Civil Discourse Fellow

Fourth-year in public policy analysis

Sophia Markley

Civil Discourse Fellow

First-year in philosophy, politics and economics

Moderators

Nora Igelnik

Civil Discourse Fellow

Lantern reporter

Second-year in journalism and public management, leadership and policy

Sarah Spencer

Civil Discourse Fellow

Second-year in world politics and environment, economy, development and sustainability 

Graham Clark

Fourth-year in political science and public affairs

Nora Igelnik

Civil Discourse Fellow

Lantern reporter

Second-year in journalism and public management, leadership and policy

Sarah Spencer

Civil Discourse Fellow

Second-year in world politics and environment, economy, development and sustainability 

Graham Clark

Fourth-year in political science and public affairs

Organizers

Christian Harsa

Senior Lantern reporter

Josie Stewart

The Lantern Managing Editor for Content

Emma Wozniak

The Lantern Assistant Arts and Life Editor

Nicole Nowicki

The Lantern Assistant Campus Editor

Christian Harsa

Senior Lantern reporter

Josie Stewart

The Lantern Managing Editor for Content

Emma Wozniak

The Lantern Assistant Arts and Life Editor

Nicole Nowicki

The Lantern Assistant Campus Editor

About The Lantern

The Lantern is the award-winning student newspaper at Ohio State. We are editorially independent of the university and the majority of our funding comes from advertisements and endowments, and we receive a small amount from the university to support our Lantern TV studio production.
With a team of 23 editors and more than 40 reporters, The Lantern has been a mainstay of the university and has proven itself as a valuable community member. We have been on the frontlines of breaking news, delivering factual, thoughtful journalism to students, staff and faculty, alumni, and parents of Ohio State. In addition, our coverage includes university athletics, the Columbus area, local art and music.

Web Design by Gaurav Law

Web Design by Gaurav Law