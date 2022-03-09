Students’ perceptions of sexual violence on campus

Ohio State’s The Lantern and Ohio University’s The New Political have partnered to create Students’ perception of sexual violence on campus, a look at the state of sexual violence prevalence, education and reporting on our respective campuses.

Among undergraduate students, 26.4% of females and 6.8% of males experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation, according to a report by the Association of American Universities.

This project seeks to answer the following: How do students perceive their individual risk of experiencing sexual violence? What may deter someone from reporting an incident? How does current university-sanctioned education around sexual violence work, and how does it come up short? We’ve surveyed students from both universities about these topics, and spoken with experts.

We also offer on- and off-campus sexual violence resources, from how to report an incident to available support options.