The “Renaissance” in Civic Education: Beyond the Salmon P. Chase Center

At Ohio State, general education requirements include civic education and the entire model of the university is centered around citizenship –

“If the argument is that there isn’t duplication, then the question becomes if it isn’t duplicative if we have all of these citizenship classes and there isn’t overlap, then the answer becomes ideology,” Beaton said.

“Ideology is not meant to be part of the campus environment, so much so that it comes from professors or courses. We discuss ideology, but it’s not about bringing a particular ideology from an authoritative place,” Beaton said.

Caresse said his own disciplines – political science, economics, philosophy and history – have all turned away from civic thought and leadership in their curricula.

“It’s just a matter of facts. You look around the country – at the PhD granting departments at major private and public universities – the number of faculty in a history department who are experts in early American history, American constitutional history, American political history, let alone military history, also diplomatic history – all of those have declined,” Caresse said.

In reference to duplicity, Caresse said, in reference to the social science and humanities departments across many universities, the level of expertise has declined dramatically in the last 50 years.

“Various departments may say, we already do this, but I think if you were to go through various faculty and staff in these departments and say, how many experts do you have and how many courses do you have focused on these civic thought subjects,” Caresse said.

While the shift in priorities in higher education may be indisputable, Jani said civics education that emphasizes democratic processes and inalienable rights is ultimately more valuable than the latter, which “promotes the myth of the Founding Fathers – slaveholders and colonizers.”

“If your civics education is to tell me about how the law works and how people get elected, great. If not – if your civics education is oriented towards showing that the United States is the best government that’s ever existed in the world, and that talking about slavery and genocide and imperialism is a distraction from this myth of the United States that you want to project; if the main goal is to tell people of color that you ought to just be quiet and salute the flag because you shouldn’t talk about things that have happened, because America’s the best and any correction that’s needed already happened and was envisioned by the Founding Fathers – I have to disagree,” Jani said.

“When lawmakers point to educators and universities – K-12 and all – and blame them for not teaching this stuff, but [fix] it in a narrow way that’s just meant to enforce their own ideology while closing their eyes to every abuse of civics that’s happening in our society and government from the people who ought to know better, that’s when I have a problem,” Jani said.

Strang said he agrees with the notion there have been misuses of patriotism in the past, maybe the present and certainly in the future, and this will occur because humans continue to make mistakes.

“What the Chase Center tries to do is to create a culture in which patriotism doesn’t mean the negative things that people think it means, like maybe unblinking allegiance to an individual or leader, or unblinking allegiance to a set of political propositions or a party, right? But patriotism, in fact, is the healthy human phenomenon of one having a reasonable love for one’s political community,” Strang said.

However, Strang said, the Chase Center intends to respond to the inappropriate use of patriotism that may be a widespread view by giving students an opportunity to see other conceptions of patriotism where they are free to come to their own conclusions about various vehicles for national pride.

“In this environment of open engagement and dialog – to not propagate or indoctrinate but engage in genuine truth-seeking together. I want to find out answers and the best way to do that is in conversation with fellow humans, is to help students experience that same liberating environment of truth speaking,” Strang said.

The Chase Center plans to reinforce more honorable lessons in patriotism by offering a future course dealing with Plato’s symposium in order to share with students “the riches of human reflection throughout history, according to Strang.

“Plato, of course, was a student of Socrates, who was condemned to death by Athens. What does he owe it, if anything? The answer that Socrates gives – which I think has been the standard answer that Westerners have given and continue to give today, and I think is actually the healthy answer – is that that my political community, like my family, has helped create me the type of good being that I am, and it’s right for me to be loyal to it,” Strang said.