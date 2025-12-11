The Silent Decline: Native American Student Enrollment at Ohio State

When Briana Walkup arrived at Ohio State, she hoped to find something she had never had growing up in rural northwest Ohio: a Native community.

What she found instead was a sense of belonging that felt temporary.

During her first year, she remembers being surprised by how present the Native community seemed. The Center for Belonging and Social Change funded student trips to powwows, a Native student advisor, Madison Eagle, helped organize beadwork nights, connected students to faculty and cultivated a small but vibrant cohort.

“That told me there was at least something here,” Walkup said. “Native student experiences were heavily funded through the CBSC. It felt like people cared about our success.”

But within four years, almost all of that infrastructure disappeared. The CBSC was closed, Native-affiliated programs shrank and the Native American and Indigenous People Cohort dissolved this semester due to low student numbers.

Walkup, now a fourth-year in psychology, will graduate from a university posting its lowest Native American enrollment in a decade.

According to Ohio State’s 10-year enrollment trend tables based on the 15th-day enrollment report census, Native American enrollment has steadily fallen across the past 10 years. On the Columbus campus, the number of students who identify as Native American dropped from 99 in 2013 to 37 in 2023, the most recent year available.

Faculty at Ohio State who teach within the American Indian Studies program say the drop is the end result of a pattern of reduced institutional support over several years, which ultimately coincided with the closure of the CBSC after a state law banned diversity, equity and inclusion programs at all Ohio public universities.

“Over time, there has been a reduction in those support systems,” Teresa Lynch, an assistant professor in the School of Communication and a faculty member in the American Indian Studies program, said. “Madison was at first dedicated to supporting Native students, but her role shifted, and eventually she left because she wasn’t being given funding to support students.”