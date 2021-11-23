Timeout: Tumble or stumble

When 6-year-old Justin Ah Chow first stepped onto the gymnastics mat, his parents mainly hoped it would serve as an outlet for his energy.

Initially training as the only boy in his youth gymnastics program, he tumbled into his first cartwheels and handsprings, advancing so quickly his coaches encouraged him to join a full-fledged men’s team.

From then on, his life revolved around gymnastics. He moved to Miami to train at Universal Gymnastics, home of three-time Olympic medalist Danell Leyva and Olympic coach Yin Alvarez, and enrolled in online school to spend more time at the gym.

Through his dedication to the sport, Ah Chow is now a two-time national champion and four-time national team member.

Still, bad days are unavoidable in gymnastics. The sport is scored based on perfection, combining the difficulty of the skill with the execution by the gymnast. With the goal of attaining perfection in mind, bad days — physically or mentally — can add extra weight onto an athlete’s shoulders.

To achieve that perfection, Ah Chow has a 5:25 a.m. wake-up call then heads right into weightlifting, followed by breakfast and class until it’s time to head to a three-hour practice. Ending the day with dinner, homework and limited relaxation time, the intensity of his routine leaves little room for bad days, especially when competition season looms.