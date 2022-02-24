Truths untold: ‘Some are guilty, but all are responsible’

“Truths untold” is a series featuring the voices and stories of victims and survivors of Richard Strauss, a former university physician who sexually assaulted students and student-athletes during his 20-year tenure at Ohio State. Each episode focuses on one person’s story: their experiences with Strauss, how his abuse affected them and how their lives have been impacted in the past three years since survivors started coming forward.

The second episode tells the story of Gary Avis, the team manager for the Ohio State men’s gymnastics team from 1983-84.

Details pertaining to sexual assault, violence and harassment may be disturbing or triggering for some readers and listeners.