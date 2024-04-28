UNMASKED
THE HIDDEN TOLL BEHIND VETERINARY MEDICINE
A video by Saima Khan, Special Projects Producer
The veterinary profession brings profound rewards but comes with intense emotional highs and lows that can impact mental health. However, the stigma surrounding mental illness in society prevents people from seeking support. Ohio State’s veterinary program understands this difficulty and is implementing measures to help future professionals.
“It takes a village, right? We all have to look out for one another and encourage people to advocate for themselves to let us know they need help.”
— Caroline El-Khoury, assistant dean of student success, Ohio State College of Veterinary Medicine
“It’s OK sharing a story because you’re not a victim, but instead you’re an advocate.”
— Shadow Montag, second-year graduate student in veterinary medicine
“We have a mental health crisis everywhere, and I think the more that we can see ourselves reflected in the shared stories of other people, regardless of whether or not they are veterinarians, I think the more likely it is that we’re going to connect with people that can pull us through it.”
— Brad Ryan, veterinarian and 2016 Ohio State alum