In addition, Gerber said the quick turnaround of students in off-campus housing can discourage both parties from maintaining their properties. She said anyone indicating a lack of care and respect incentivizes others to do the same.

“Maybe you would throw a party at your parent’s house, but you would definitely clean up after because your mom, dad, parents, grandparents — whoever — would expect you to respect the house,” Gerber said. “I think if you have a landlord that doesn’t care about the property, it doesn’t make you want to care about the property, which is sad in a way because a lot of these homes [that] are built in the early 1900s are really cool and are really gorgeous inside.”

Gerber said she believes the landlords who don’t care about a property are likely the ones who see the most violations. Landlords who do care and show that through their work are more likely to see that attitude reflected by tenants.

The Lantern reached out to Swasey’s landlord, Hometeam, who did not return requests for comment. The Columbus Apartment Association also did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“There are ways in which you can intrinsically show that you care about your apartment and your neighborhood,” Gerber said. “We hope that that has a ripple effect for people that are visiting, that they want to throw their trash away properly, or when they do come and live here, that they have a sense of place and community in that they really love it.”

Swasey said she feels having students in the University District rent for only a year or two can cause a lack or delay of care from landlords with their properties, and she feels she has been impacted by this.

“I think there [are] a lot of times where they’re expecting that the students living in these houses are going to be immature and breaking stuff, and I do know people like that that just don’t take care of their house,” Swasey said. “It’s hard because when you’re genuinely having an issue, they might just assume that you’re just a college kid that isn’t taking care of things.”