What it takes to be a Buckeye: How US policies impact Ohio State's Iranian student population

For aspiring Buckeyes from Iran, acceptance into Ohio State is only one step in a complicated and often challenging journey.

In addition to the application and acceptance stress facing their American peers, students from Iran must navigate a maze of visa restrictions, travel to a neighboring country for interviews and wait months for approval — all while political tensions and ever-evolving U.S. policies add additional layers of complexity.

Despite these challenges, the number of Iranian students at American universities has grown steadily, with Ohio State alone seeing an increase from 29 students in fall 2013 to 97 this semester. Experts highlight the distinct barriers these students face, from the difficulties of obtaining a student visa in Iran to the broader impact of government policies — often influenced by the United States’ relationship with Iran — on these students.

To learn more, watch this LTV special project video.