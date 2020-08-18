The 19th Amendment: 100 years of universal suffrage

In late January 1880, eight women from five states stood before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. Each had five minutes to argue for a 16th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Emma McRae of Indiana spoke first.

“We need the right to vote, in order that we may have protection. We need that right as one indispensably necessary to our security in the enjoyment of other rights. We need the ballot because through the medium of its power alone we can hope to wield that influence, to which we claim to be entitled,” McRae said. “Therefore, I have come from the State of Indiana, to give utterance to the voice of the mothers among the women of that State, in behalf of their petition of the right to vote.”

McRae and the seven other women, Catharine Stebbins, Lillie Devereaux Blake, Phoebe Couzins, Jessie Waite, Elizabeth Saxon, Matilda Joslyn Gage and Susan B. Anthony, were delegates of the National Woman Suffrage Association. The association was founded by Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton in 1869.

It took 36 years and 36 states to ratify a 16th Amendment to the constitution and when all was said and done, Congress was given the power to collect income taxes, because the 16th Amendment argued for by the delegates in January of 1880 failed in the Senate seven years later.

More than 40 years passed, 10 new states were added, three Constitutional amendments were ratified, a global pandemic killed more than 50 million people and a world war blazed across Europe before women had the right to vote.

Aug. 18, 1920, marks the ratification and adoption of the 19th amendment which held that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

The language of the 19th Amendment echoes the 16th amendment proposed in the 19th century.