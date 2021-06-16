Amanda Li always knew she wanted to work in the consulting industry and investment banking in China, but COVID-19 threw a wrench in earning the degree she needed to do so.

Li, a third-year in finance, was involved on campus. She was an editor for the Korean Broadcasting Station during her first two years and was enjoying her campus life just like any other college student.

Then, COVID-19 struck and everything changed dramatically. Li’s goal was to graduate in four years and she didn’t want to stop her education due to the pandemic.