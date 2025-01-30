As the class of 2024 sat in the ‘Shoe in May, there were dozens of commencement speakers they could have heard from, each one having been considered by the university’s Commencement Speaker Advisory Committee that year.

Michelle Obama, the 44th first lady of the United States and the first Black woman to serve in the role, was the committee’s first choice.

Lizzo, formally known as Melissa Viviane Jefferson and a singer-songwriter with almost 11 million monthly Spotify listeners, was the committee’s second preference.

LeBron James, the NBA all-time leading scorer and an open advocate for higher education who is also an Ohio native, was ranked No. 3 by the committee.

Other individuals on the committee’s list included Olympian Michael Phelps, comedian and talk-show host Trevor Noah and actor-producer Morgan Freeman.

Instead, university President Ted Carter Jr. selected Chris Pan — the social entrepreneur who encouraged graduates to consider investing in Bitcoin, performed two songs and a magic trick and openly admitted to writing drafts of his speech while high on the psychedelic drug ayahuasca. Pan did not appear at all on the committee’s list of recommended speakers for the 2023-24 year.

A Lantern data analysis of Ohio State commencement speakers from the past half-century reveals the average speaker is a white, male, non-Ohio State alum with a career in education.

Pan, on the other hand, is a non-white, male alum with a career in entrepreneurship. Clearly, he breaks the mold in more ways than one.

On that spring day, even before the commencement ceremony had come to a close, online controversy sparked. Then-graduates and their families, members of the Ohio State community, journalists and others took to social media to express dissatisfaction — and for some, blatant criticism — toward Pan’s speech.

“In hindsight, I probably would have gone with a more conventional approach,” Pan said. “But then again, if I would have done that, it probably would have been forgotten. So, that’s something that I guess is what it is. I’m still figuring it out, I’m still processing it myself.”

Among these layers of frustration, one question seemed most prevalent:

How was Pan chosen as the commencement speaker?

According to records obtained from the university, Pan received one public nomination in 2016 via Ohio State’s online nomination portal. Separate records of the advisory committee’s recommendation lists show Pan was under committee consideration for the 2019 summer and autumn commencement ceremonies.

The following year, Pan was considered a “brought forward” nominee — meaning he wasn’t on the original list of nominated candidates for that year but was added based on a previous year’s committee recommendation — for the 2020 summer and autumn ceremonies.

After the 2020-21 academic year, Pan’s name does not appear on any of the committee’s speaker recommendation forms.

And yet, Pan was selected as the 2024 spring commencement speaker, because even though his name did not appear on the committee’s list, Carter made the final call — a fact that former student committee member Abigail Berk said shows the body’s lack of overall authority.

Though it’s unclear whether Carter invited each committee-recommended speaker and they all declined or if Pan was truly his first choice, the university president — who has since presided over two additional commencement speakers in the form of Ohio State professor Angus Fletcher for the summer ceremony and Olympian Stephanie Hightower for the autumn ceremony — said he takes full accountability for the decision.

“I’ve owned this because it was my signature on the invitation to come speak,” Carter said in a Jan. 14 interview with The Lantern. “So, that’s first and foremost, and I don’t want to shy away from that. I made that decision final, ultimately, that he should be our commencement speaker. So, I say that because there are some people that thought his speech was interesting, there were some people that absolutely thought it was the worst ever — I’ve heard all of that, and I just want people to know that I’ve owned it.”