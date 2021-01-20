“I couldn’t get an apartment to save my life,” Michael said. “I stayed in a gross little slum when I first came home from prison that had roaches and rats.”

Finances were also an issue out of prison, Michael said. Despite earning $21 a month working as a literacy tutor at the Ohio Reformatory for Women for other incarcerated individuals — constituting her as one of the “higher paid inmates” — she hardly had enough money to afford basic necessities upon release.

Finding gainful employment often required Michael to disclose her criminal background, and when interviewing for her first job out of prison, she was met with an apprehensive facial expression — which she calls “the look” — from the man reviewing the section on her application where she disclosed the felony conviction.

Ultimately, Michael said she didn’t get the job.

“I avoided any job situation where I might have to contend with that. I stayed in jobs that I knew did not care, they didn’t care,” Michael said. “They just needed me there, you know, unattractive jobs, food service, manual labor cleaning, those kinds of things, because nobody wants to do those jobs.”

Mascia, who had to check the box on job applications, for her driver’s license and for her master’s program, compared the anxiety behind answering affirmatively to the community enrollment question to the uncertainty associated with disclosing her sexuality on applications.

“There’s a box that you fill out when you apply places, like if you identify as (part of the) LGBT community, and I still don’t want to do that because I faced a lot of backlash when I came out for years,” Mascia said.

Another concern that Mascia and other proponents of the Ban the Box movement have is the fact that marginalized populations are more likely to suffer from disclosing one’s criminal history as a condition upon enrollment to the university.

Mary Thomas, an associate professor of women’s, gender and sexuality studies at Ohio State who teaches joint classes of incarcerated and non-incarcerated students in the Inside-Out Program, said that children with disabilities and those in the LGBTQ+ community — like Mascia — are more likely to be disciplined in school or by police, and thus are more likely to be denied enrollment to the university.

“Kids who are queer and engage in sexual activity underage are much more likely to be policed or arrested or suspended for same-sex practices, too, so queer kids are over-represented,” Thomas said.

The box also has racial implications, Thomas said, as Black people are disproportionately apprehended, arrested and convicted by law enforcement in the U.S.

Black people made up 44.8 percent of the incarcerated population within the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in 2019, according to ODRC’s annual report, despite accounting for only 13 percent of the state’s total population, according to the U.S. Census.

Not only are Black people disproportionately arrested or convicted with a crime, but Mascia said her privilege as a white woman also contributed to the treatment she received from members of law enforcement during the time of her arrest. She never felt afraid at any point during the encounter — something she said would likely not be the case for a person of color.

“I was driving a three-ton weapon at innocent people who’d never never asked for someone to put their life in danger on the road,” Mascia said. “And the officer was pretty polite.”

Wiser said she recognizes there are “a lot of different chilling effects” for historically underserved and disenfranchised populations when it comes to access to higher education, and Ohio State will continue to adapt its policies to adhere to the university’s values.

“Ohio State continues to evolve in understanding and taking a look at our policies to ensure that we can carry out that mission knowing that education has a lot of redemptive qualities to it, and to be able to help make Ohio State possible for students,” Wiser said.

Johnson said the university is committed to creating an environment and adopting policies that are not only open and equitable, but also anti-racist.

“We’ve seen an increase in this really important conversation about the balance between public safety, and the very real need to ensure equity and fair treatment and justice,” Johnson said. “And we want not just to be part of that conversation, but to be a leader in that conversation.

The Ohio Prison Education Exchange Project, an organization created by Morris and Thomas in 2020, seeks to increase incarcerated students’ access to higher education and eliminate some of the damaging effects of the box. OPEEP also offers an Inside-Out program at the university, where classes are held inside a prison, composed of both students incarcerated and those who are not.

Michael enrolled in one of the Inside-Out classes at Ohio State while in undergrad, and she said it was a transforming experience as a formerly incarcerated person.

“I was probably closer to the inside students than I was to the outside because you just have a different — we have a similar understanding,” she said.

Morris and Thomas said the support of their program’s efforts by Ohio State administrative offices has been “remarkable,” and one of their ultimate goals is to provide incarcerated students with opportunities they may never have perceived to be possible.

“For many students, that again boosts their self esteem and their confidence and lets them know that they are able to access and participate fully in the higher education experience,” Morris said. “And that that is a viable option for them upon their release.”