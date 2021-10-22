Each person at Ohio State has his or her own story. Everyone has their own role in what makes up the Buckeye community. In this series, we’re shedding light on different people who contribute to making Ohio State what it is and add to what is such a beloved, spirited university.
These video and written stories were produced by Jessica Langer, The Lantern’s Campus LTV Producer. Artwork by Marcy Paredes.
Episode 1: “Meditate and Communicate”
Through an hour-long relaxation yoga class, the People of Ohio State series starts off with a focus on the role of fitness instructors.