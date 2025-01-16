Running on empty: Food insecurity at Ohio State and beyond
By Emma Dawson | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter
The automatic doors squeak open, and the fluorescent lights are an immediate contrast to the outdoor atmosphere. It takes a minute to adjust.
Straight past the vibrant reds, yellows and greens of the produce section, the average college student heads into the deeper aisles of the local grocery store.
They stop to stare at the wall of dried noodles, packs of rice and cans of beans. It’s looking like another week of eating the same bland, shelf-stable, cholesterol-raising, time-saving dishes for every meal. It’s unappealing.
But it’s $3.99 for a pound of apples. They’ll go bad before they’re all eaten. It’s $3.99 for a twelve-pack of ramen noodles. That will serve as 12 whole meals. The choice is easy.
This tedious internal dialogue is the reality for not only many college students, but for millions of people in the United States, where over one in every 10 households is food insecure.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 18 million households in the United States dealt with food insecurity in 2023.
Narrowing the scope to Ohio State’s main campus, the numbers are even more severe. A 2024 survey conducted by the Office of Student Life found that nearly one out of every three Buckeyes is food insecure, which is nearly three times the national average.
Food insecurity is officially defined as “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food,” according to the USDA.
Some might think “adequate food” simply means having enough food to keep their stomachs full, but being food secure encompasses more than having access to regular meals. Mike Hochron, senior vice president of communications at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, said the nutritional value — or lack thereof — of the food one consumes is a core factor.
A wall of fresh produce at Giant Eagle, a supermarket located near Ohio State’s campus at 2801 N. High St. Credit: Emma Dawson | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter
“It’s the recognition that food, it’s not just about hunger,” Hochron said. “We’re not just dealing with food insecurity; we’re dealing with nutritional security.”
The noodle section at Giant Eagle, a supermarket near Ohio State’s campus located at 2801 N. High St. Credit: Emma Dawson | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter
Pre-packaged, shelf-stable food items — which people typically gravitate toward when their budget is limited — do not fall under the “nutritional” category because they are ultimately not beneficial to the human body, Dena Champion, a certified nutrition support clinician at the Wexner Medical Center, said in an email.
“Highly processed foods generally contain high amounts of added sugars, salt, and saturated fat, all of which should be consumed in moderation only,” Champion said. “Over time, high amounts of highly processed foods can set someone up for the possibility of developing chronic diseases like heart disease and cancers.”
In addition, a lack of access to nutritious food negatively affects more than just one’s physical health.
Several food insecurity studies, including work by Van Woerden et al. and Brescia and Cuite, have found that a lack of nutrients is directly related to poorer concentration, which is linked to decreases in GPA. A study by Phillips et al. found students experiencing food insecurity are 3 1/2 times more likely than their food-secure peers to consider dropping out of school and three times more likely to neglect academics in favor of earning money to support themselves.
The Ohio State study
In Ohio State’s 2024 Student Life survey, student participants were asked to rank two statements on a scale of “never true,” “sometimes true” or “often true.”
The provided statements were “Within the past month, I was worried whether my food would run out before I got money to buy more” and “Within the past month, the food I bought just did not last and I did not have money to get more.”
Those who selected “sometimes true” or “often true” for at least one of these prompts were considered as food insecure, Chrisse Edmunds, an associate director of the Center for the Study of Student Life, said in an email.
After the data was weighted to be more representative of Ohio State’s Columbus campus student population, it was estimated that 32% of Ohio State undergraduate, graduate and professional students are food insecure, Edmunds said.
Lucky’s Market, located at 2770 N. High St. in Clintonville, is one place many Ohio State students visit to shop for groceries. Credit: Emma Dawson | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter
“It’s something that can follow you into adulthood,” Bair, also a second-year in computer science and engineering, said. “It doesn’t matter how much money you could be making or how much you can plan; you’ll always be worried about where your next meal is coming from, and you feel that you need to ration things or save things.”
Hochron said another misconception about food insecurity is that only those who are living at or below the official, state-wide poverty line need assistance from food banks and pantries. This, he said, is completely untrue.
“Guess what? Being $1 above that poverty level does not actually mean that life is easy and great,” Hochron said. “In fact, it just means that you are $3 above [being] unable to meet those most basic core needs.”
Bair said this feeling of not being “bad enough off” can create a large barrier for people who are considering searching for assistance with food.
The federal poverty level is $31,200 for a household of four, according to the United States poverty guidelines. In Ohio, food bank access is available to families who are at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, Hochron said.
This poverty threshold means that in Ohio, a household of four people that earns $62,400 or less annually is eligible to receive emergency food assistance. The median Ohioan household income is $66,990, according to Census Bureau data from 2018-2022.
Ariana Mallernee, a third-year in dietetics and community service chair for Ohio State’s Food and Nutrition Forum — a club that aims to create a supportive community for nutrition students — said the group recently volunteered at a local food pantry, at which members saw firsthand how prevalent food insecurity is in the community.
“Going to the food bank this past week was the most eye-opening experience I’ve had in a long time,” Mallernee said. “We were surprised by how busy it was. We even had people coming in a minute before we were closing because it was just constantly coming and going.”
(Left to right) Brendon Fitchpatrick, Kyrielle Brose, Ariana Mallernee, Sidney Dosch and Kate Curtiss of the Food and Nutrition Forum volunteer at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective in October 2024. Credit: Emma Dawson | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter
Many food pantries have specific requirements their customers must meet in order to shop. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective foodbank, where Ohio State’s Food and Nutrition Forum volunteered, requires clients to self-certify they have a yearly income at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
Sidney Dosch, a third-year in dietetics and president of Ohio State’s Food and Nutrition Forum, said customers at Mid-Ohio Food Collective must also verify their identity with their name and address. Customers who visit without such verification receive up to two warnings, but are still allowed to shop on these two visits.
Dosch said one of the most impactful experiences during her time spent volunteering at the pantry involved having to turn away a mother and her baby, as the mother in question did not have the appropriate verification.
Tips for budget-conscious Buckeyes
“Food is the most variable part of somebody’s budget,” Hochron said. “You can’t haggle on how much you’re going to pay for gas, but you can choose how much you spend at the grocery store.”
For students without a meal plan who are looking to make the most of their grocery budget, Champion said one great option is frozen fruits and vegetables, which have the same nutritional value as fresh foods, but last longer and typically cost less.
Another strategy for saving some cash when going to the grocery store is to get comfortable in the kitchen, Hochron said. Learning how to cut and prepare fruit and vegetables by oneself, along with making bulk meals to freeze, are invaluable lessons for college students that can save them from breaking the bank, he said.
Shopping carts waiting to be filled with shoppers’ groceries at Giant Eagle, a supermarket located at 2801 N. High St. Credit: Emma Dawson | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter
The selection of Campbell’s soup at Giant Eagle, a supermarket located at 2801 N. High St. and frequented by Ohio State students. Credit: Emma Dawson | Patricia B. Miller Special Projects Reporter
There are also several local resources that can assist students in accessing fresh produce and other nutritious food items.
The Buckeye Food Alliance’s on-campus food pantry — located in room 150 of Lincoln Tower — is open to all Ohio State students with a valid BuckID.
Bair said students can make an order using their name and dot number, choosing from a selection of food items the pantry has available. Students then show their BuckID, receive their order and are sent on their way.
“I would say we serve 45 to 70 students a day,” Bair said. “We have a good influx of repeat and new students. A lot of times, once students start using the pantry, they continue to use the pantry.”
“I promise help is out there, and the people helping do it because they want to help you,” Bair said. “There’s no judgment in their hearts. It’s truly only love for fellow human beings, so please don’t ever feel embarrassed or discouraged to ask for help because help is there.”
Food insecurity is one of the toughest battles the United States faces, and it has continued to increase since 2014, according to the USDA. Its impact extends beyond simply missing a meal here or there. Food insecurity can fundamentally change the way people live, Hochron said.