Running on empty: Food insecurity at Ohio State and beyond

The automatic doors squeak open, and the fluorescent lights are an immediate contrast to the outdoor atmosphere. It takes a minute to adjust.

Straight past the vibrant reds, yellows and greens of the produce section, the average college student heads into the deeper aisles of the local grocery store.

They stop to stare at the wall of dried noodles, packs of rice and cans of beans. It’s looking like another week of eating the same bland, shelf-stable, cholesterol-raising, time-saving dishes for every meal. It’s unappealing.

But it’s $3.99 for a pound of apples. They’ll go bad before they’re all eaten. It’s $3.99 for a twelve-pack of ramen noodles. That will serve as 12 whole meals. The choice is easy.

This tedious internal dialogue is the reality for not only many college students, but for millions of people in the United States, where over one in every 10 households is food insecure.