Unmasked
a series by the lantern.
These are stories about the little things. The little moments we have missed. The coronavirus pandemic has drastically altered how we interact with each other. It has heightened and numbed each sensation we experience. In this series, we’re highlighting the little moments that happen that — upon reflection — mean so much more.
These video-animated stories were produced by Maya Neyman in her position as The Lantern’s Special Projects Director.
Prisella Valdez
“A memory with my Mom”
Prisella Valdez, a first-year in communications, was confused when her mom told her that she was growing. “I’m still so short,” Valdez said.