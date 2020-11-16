After being told by Boyer that her perpetrator’s retaliatory complaint against her would be investigated, Kinnen said she was stunned and grappled with what to do.

In her perpetrator’s counter-accusation, he said he did not remember anything after drinking with Kinnen downstairs at the party, including physically forcing her to perform sexual acts and telling her he was going to “rape her” later that evening.

“Based on her messages and statement, it is apparent that I was heavily intoxicated,” her perpetrator wrote in his complaint.

Kinnen’s perpetrator claimed he “lacked the ability to consent to the sexual conduct and sexual contact that occurred.” At the end of his complaint, he requested an informal resolution process to settle both complaints.

On Sept. 11, 2018, Boyer told Kinnen he found reasonable cause to investigate her rapist’s complaint against her.

“I had to pause and be like, ‘I really might get expelled because I was assaulted by a drunk guy,’” Kinnen said.

Feeling dismayed by the entire investigation process — and in disbelief that her investigator found her perpetrator’s Title IX complaint to be worth investigating — Kinnen requested to withdraw her complaint against her perpetrator entirely. Boyer told her that was not possible.

After being unable to withdraw her Title IX complaint and her frustration with Boyer, Kinnen said she ultimately felt pressured to accept her perpetrator’s request to pursue an informal resolution.

“When OSU said it was OK [to pursue an informal resolution], I felt pressured to settle because OSU made it clear that’s what they wanted. They never said it, but it just was obvious to me it would never end. And my mental health was terrible, so at one point I gave in,” Kinnen said.

Brennan then informed Kinnen that Title IX closed her case, since lawyers from both parties would now see the case to its end.

“If I didn’t have access to lawyers, or people who could explain legal shit to me, it would have just ended up with me dropping it, and then him still being at OSU, which is terrifying,” Kinnen said.

Per the informal resolution, Kinnen and her perpetrator would file an agreement in court prohibiting him from contacting Kinnen or coming within one mile of her; both parties would “release each other from all liability” and neither would admit wrongdoing; Kinnen’s perpetrator would pay her legal fees; and the university would not take further action against either party.

The resolution was approved Feb. 8, 2019, and Kinnen withdrew her complaint that day. Because of the restraining order, her perpetrator withdrew from Ohio State. The order is in effect until Feb. 14, 2024.