Who knew?
a video series by the lantern
Who Knew? is a series dedicated to investigating the aspects of Ohio State that are typically overlooked and forgotten.
There is a lot of history to be uncovered and documented on campus, and all of it will leave you wondering one thing: Who knew?
This video series was produced by Christian Harsa in his position as The Lantern’s Special Projects Director.
Episode 1: Brutus Buckeye
Episode one is focused on everyone’s favorite head-banging, backflipping, crowd-surfing mascot: Brutus Buckeye.
This episode covers everything from the origin and history of Brutus to the experience and future of the mascot program.