“Putting yourself in a room full of women that are thinking the same things as you and telling you like, ‘Hey, like, I’m in the same boat as you,’ is really so empowering,” Gupta said. “Having a community like SWE is so awesome to supplement the kind of impostor syndrome that I feel in my classes and that I feel in the workplace.”

Barriers to joining SWE are intentionally low so anyone can join, Gupta said. There are over 100 events each year, and over 3,000 people receive the SWE newsletter, she said.

The organization has programs to make sure members connect with each other and their community, like “big and little” mentorship programs, outreach to local high schools and middle schools, engineering career fairs each spring and national conferences. SWE also connects members with corporate partners and internships, Gupta said.

Outside of supporting students who identify as women, SWE created a group for those in the LGBTQ community, Gupta said. The group also started a program for men called HeforSWE to show men in engineering how they can support women and minorities.

“We put on programming for guys to talk about microaggressions to talk about how to speak up for females that are being put down, how to identify situations where someone may have said something that definitely was not okay and how to call them out in a respectful way,” Gupta said.

When Gupta finishes her time at Ohio State, she said she’ll be part of a “huge” alumni network across the world, because “SWE doesn’t end when you graduate.”

SWE isn’t the only sisterhood in the College of Engineering. Ohio State’s chapter of Phi Sigma Rho, a social sorority for engineering and related fields, had 62 active members last semester, Anastasia Doty, president of PSR — as they’re known — said in a statement.

Doty, a fourth-year in industrial systems and engineering, said PSR helped her meet more women in engineering, which can be difficult in a male-dominated field.

“Being able to make these connections through Phi Rho has helped many of our members socially, academically and even professionally after college,” Doty said.

Woods, PSR’s vice president of sisterhood, and Iheanyi-Igwe, PSR’s director of philanthropy, both joined the sorority after looking for community.

Woods said her job is all about “making memories” and creating a “network of people who you can trust.”

Iheanyi-Igwe said through her role, she organizes up to six events each year with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, including remembrance walks and fundraising events on The Oval. The sorority has raised the most money since 2016 under her leadership.

“I think it’s really rewarding, and it’s something that people don’t really see is part of engineering,” Iheanyi-Igwe said.