Emma Radochonski, who was in high school at the time of her sister’s assault, said she watched her sister become increasingly despondent and hyper-aware of her surroundings during the months after her assault.

“It was also hard, just like watching someone who had been my role model growing up, like really going through it, you know?” Emma Radochonski said. “She had been such a symbol of strength for me, and seeing her breakdown was something that I felt like I wasn’t used to.”

After her perpetrator was found not responsible for sexual assault, Radochonski withdrew from Ohio State during the fall semester of 2018. Instead of attending football games in the ’Shoe, Radochonski was admitted to the hospital, where she underwent four weeks of group therapy and received a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder.



“This is an understatement, but I feel like I spiraled emotionally,” she said.

Radochonski is among the 39 percent of victims and survivors who face “a substantial disruption in their educations” after reporting a complaint of sexual misconduct, often resulting in temporary withdrawal or dropping out of school entirely, according to Know Your IX, a sexual violence prevention organization.

In the spring of 2019, Radochonski said she was eager to return to Ohio State for classes, hoping to attain some semblance of normalcy. She said she was especially excited for her immunology class.

But within minutes of walking into a lecture hall on the first day of that class, Radochonski spotted a much-too-familiar face: Her perpetrator.

“I remember because I was looking around because of PTSD — I just have hypervigilance,” Radochonski said. “So I’m just scanning the room, just making sure I’m in the clear, and I lock eyes with him. And he just slowly sinks into his chair.”

Radochonski said she couldn’t bear to be in the same room as the man who raped her, so she left the class in tears.

She found herself back in the Title IX office, an encounter she described as “another bad experience with them,” in hopes that her perpetrator — with whom she had a no-contact directive — could be moved to another section of the class or enrolled in the class online.