(unsilenced): The Hearing

To gather more evidence and testimonies during the hearing, witnesses from either party are also questioned and cross-examined.

For Palackdharry, that meant her mom, a close friend and a detective from the Bexley Police Department who initially handled her case were all questioned by her perpetrator.

Palackdharry said the detective’s responses to her rapist’s questions prompted her at that moment to lose “all faith in police.”

“[The detective] might as well have just straight up said that he didn’t believe me,” Palackdharry said. “He pointed out that it was very convenient that I ran an anti-sexual violence student org and commented on the fact that I waited a little over a day to go get my rape kit done.”

Palackdharry said a seed of doubt seemed to have been planted in the detective’s mind when he came to speak with her in the emergency room, where she went to undergo a forensic exam after the assault.

In response to one of her perpetrator’s questions, the detective said he could not understand how Palackdharry, so soon after being assaulted, was laughing momentarily at the hospital.

She said she was attempting to make a joke to lighten the mood.

Tammy Moore, a clinical social worker and co-owner of the Ohio Institute for Trauma and Wellness, said laughing after trauma is a common response. People laugh for several reasons, she said, whether it be to relieve stress or extreme fear or to express disbelief at one’s own survival.

Survivors, like many of the women who spoke to The Lantern, often face a laundry list of questions in attempts to understand why they acted the way they did — questions victims and survivors can’t always easily answer, Moore said.

“The truth is, you find me 1,000 survivors, and I’ll find you 1,000 different responses, especially under the pressure of a forensic exam, especially after having something traumatic happen,” Moore said.

When Palackdharry’s mother was called in as a witness, Palackdharry’s rapist asked her about the type of birth control Palackdharry used.

“I can’t believe that [the hearing officer] allowed that,” Palackdharry said.

Her perpetrator also asked her mom about Palackdharry’s previous experiences with sexual assault — a question that Palackdharry said Kellie Brennan, former Title IX coordinator, told her would not be permitted during the hearing as it had no relevance.

The hearing officer assigned to Palackdharry’s case deemed the question relevant.

After her perpetrator asked her close friend and her mom about her mental health diagnoses and whether she has a history of lying to them, Palackdharry decided to break her silence. She asked her hearing officer how she determined the questions to be relevant, which forced the officer to reevaluate her perpetrator’s questions.

“She eventually did shut it down,” Palackdharry said. “But I’m floored that it took getting to that point for her to shut it down.”

When a person undergoes a traumatic event, Moore said the brain’s prefrontal cortex — the “thinking brain” — is under-activated, making it nearly impossible for a person to freely choose what their next course of action will be. She said the brain “automatically responds” to the danger in what it evaluates as the safest way.

“We like to blame victims or say, ‘You didn’t seem afraid’ or ‘You didn’t do anything?’ or ‘Why didn’t you tell anyone?’ or ‘Were you exhibiting this behavior before?’” Moore said.

After an assault, Moore said many victims and survivors are incapable of remembering key details of the event — whether it was midnight or 2 a.m., or if the perpetrator was 5-foot-8 or 6-foot-2 — as the body’s “fear response” takes over and inhibits one’s ability to recall details based on the five senses.

Palackdharry, for example, said her perpetrator attempted to use the fact that her timeframe of the assault was about 40 minutes off as evidence that she was lying.

Moore said the lengthy list of questions a victim or survivor is asked not only results from an inability to understand the psychology behind trauma responses, it’s also rooted in the devaluation and “systemic oppression” of women in society.

Radochonski said she felt her perpetrator’s testimony was taken more seriously than hers because she openly admitted to being intoxicated during the assault. She said she believed the hearing officer allowed many of the questions she wouldn’t think would be asked — about her sexual history, her mental health, her relationships after the assault — because of a fundamental misunderstanding of how victims and survivors act.

“If you want to paint the victim of sexual assault, I think a lot of people generally have what they should look like,” Radochonski said. “So like, very timid, scared to have sex, never want to go out, just those very stereotypical attributes you would give to someone who has gone through a sexual assault, when in reality, that just isn’t the case for all victims of sexual assault.”

Although Yong said she tried to muster the courage to start writing the questions she would ask her perpetrator weeks before the hearing, she couldn’t bring herself to do it until the night before.

“It was such a daunting process. And it was exhausting,” Yong said. “Even the thought of having to read over everything and to prepare answers as if I was a lawyer was exhausting.”

Prior to drafting her list of questions to ask her perpetrator, Yong said she consulted an attorney on the phone who helped prepare her for what she might expect during the hearing.

Ultimately, the attorney advised Yong that the hearing officer would look for consistency in her story, credibility, specific violations to university sexual misconduct policies and “signs that a reasonable person” watching the misconduct would know she didn’t consent.

The attorney also suggested Yong pull information from the hearing packet while questioning her perpetrator, as the packet includes notes from the interviews of the perpetrator, as well as the survivor and witnesses, conducted by a Title IX investigator during the investigation phase of the case.

For instance, Yong said her perpetrator reportedly told the investigator that he asked her on numerous occasions to kiss him, despite Yong telling him no.

Using the information from her perpetrator’s previous interviews, Yong, during the hearing, asked him: “Is it true that [in] your interview that you asked to kiss me as many times as you could, despite me telling you no?”

The attorney Yong consulted also advised her to ask questions that could demonstrate how her perpetrator violated Ohio State’s sexual misconduct policies, including the university’s definitions of sexual violence, in order to strengthen her case before the hearing officer, Yong wrote in a compilation of hearing notes she provided to The Lantern.

“Go back to the policy as much as you can when preparing your statements and questions so you don’t get sidetracked by things in his statement that are upsetting but don’t help your case,” the attorney told Yong.

Radochonski also referenced specific comments her perpetrator made during his interview with the Title IX investigator. She provided The Lantern with the questions she asked during the hearing.

In a question directed at her perpetrator, Radochonski noted: “On page 123 of the investigation file, you say, and I quote, ‘Lisa’s eyes showed that she wanted more.’ Can you explain what this means and what this looks like?”

Radochonski said her perpetrator clarified, claiming he witnessed her eyes rapidly moving back and forth, her eyelashes “fluttering.”

“So, I was blinking?” Radochonski responded.

“How does this display consent-seeking language, as consent-seeking language is a verbal yes from a partner that is not under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or coercion?”

Closing statement

The final section of the hearing, similar to a courtroom trial, invites both parties to summarize their cases and make final remarks. For many victims and survivors, such as Radochonski, it is a chance to lay bare the physical and emotional impact their assault had on them.

Radochonski started working on her impact statement four months before the hearing, when she decided to report the assault to the university. By the time she presented it to her rapist and the hearing officer, it was 18 pages long.

Her closing statement ended with a plea to the university — urging the hearing officer, “for the sake of the safety of women” at Ohio State, to be “conscientious and thorough” in the decision making regarding the outcome of her hearing.

“I do not have anything to lose because I have already lost everything. You took everything away from me,” Radochonski wrote to her perpetrator. “I was at the bottom, and I was ready to die. All I have left is the truth.”