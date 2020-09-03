(un)silenced: Journeys through Ohio State’s Title IX process

Although she went to the hospital the day after her assault, Radochonski said she was not quite sure what happened to her. She said she always imagined sexual assault as something violent and forcible, and because her own experience did not match that, she dismissed it.

“I guess at the time I kinda figured it was something bad that happened, but something that happened all the time,” Radochonski said.

But while she was in denial of her sexual assault, Radochonski said it impacted her mental health. She said she struggled with mental health issues before the assault, but afterward, they changed. Instead of focusing on anxiety and depression, Radochonski and her therapist talked at length about coping with her trauma.

Less than three weeks after her assault, Radochonski was hospitalized for suicidal ideation from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2017. Just more than two weeks later, she filed a report with Columbus Police. But she still did not report the assault to the university.

Instead, she said she tried finding closure in other ways. She went to her perpetrator’s house after filing a report with Columbus Police. In the room she was assaulted just a month prior, she read her rapist an eight-page letter. She demanded he hear her and acknowledge the trauma he caused her.