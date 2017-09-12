Wexner Center offers hands-on activities for students Sunday

The Wexner Center for the Arts will give the Ohio State community an opportunity to explore its new galleries and create handmade collages on Sunday.

To coincide with the “Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life” exhibit coming to the Wexner Center this weekend, local transgender collage artist Bobby T. Luck will appear as a special guest at this weekend’s “Super Sunday.” Participants can create handmade collages with their photographic portraits, in a style corresponding with Sherman’s.

“[Sherman] has an uncanny way of changing her appearance in dramatic ways, where it’s almost not recognizable, but you can still tell it’s the same person,” said Jean Pitman, manager of youth and community programs at the Wexner Center for the Arts. “’Super Sunday’ has to do with portraiture and taking an image of yourself, and then collaging it to change your place, appearance or whatever you want to do.”

The “Super Sundays” series will feature a range of events designed to engage the community and has brought artists like Dan Gerdeman, Mark Bradford and Feverhead in the past.

Luck said students not interested in art can still use the event as a way to relax and explore their own creativity.

“There’s something really relaxing and meditative about this form of art [because] being a student is stressful and being alive right now is stressful,” Luck said. “The thing I like about collage art is that it’s accessible, affordable and kind of a loving ode to the photographers that create the medium.”

With no registration required, Pitman said the event is an open venue for the most artistic as well as those who are casual observers of art.

“Often, it’s more enjoyable when [the event] is just very experiential and more times than not, that’s more enjoyable than something structured,” she said. “It’s important to have opportunities like that for people who don’t know much about contemporary art just to see what it’s like.”

Luck said the opportunity came to him at a time where collage art was becoming less of an act and more of a form of communication — something he said all Ohio State students should experience.

“I feel like I know a person better once I collage them and what space they would like to live in, but in this case you are collaging yourself,” Luck said. “What better way to think about yourself and what makes you what you are? Isn’t that what secondary education should be about?”

“Super Sunday” begins at noon Sunday and admission is free.