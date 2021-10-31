Ohio State men’s soccer lost to Rutgers 4-0 Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey, in a win-or-go-home match.

The Buckeyes (6-9-1) will not make it to the Big Ten Tournament as they lost to Rutgers (9-5-2), ending Ohio State’s season. The Buckeyes were excited to face Rutgers, but they couldn’t keep up the pace as the Scarlet Knights dominated most of the game.

Ohio State led in shots 16-13 but Rutgers led 8-4 in shots on goal. The Scarlet Knights were able to find the back of the net more often, giving them a victory Sunday.

Ohio State senior goalkeeper Noah Lawrence made consecutive saves, but the second rebound found the net. In the 35th minute, Rutgers sophomore midfielder Ola Maeland put the ball in the back of the net off a rebound.

Lawrence had three saves, but he gave up four goals, three of which in the second half.

Rutgers took over in the second half of the game as Ohio State couldn’t recover from the late first-half goal.

Rutgers’ top point scorer, junior midfielder Jackson Temple, scored a goal in the 48th minute when he took off for a breakaway and two assists throughout the game.

Rutgers sophomore forward Colin Beasley scored the last two goals of the game in the 80th and 84th minutes. The first goal was a strike inside the box in the upper left of the net; the second score was a strike from outside the box that deflected as Rutgers went up 4-0.

The Buckeyes’ season was wrapped up with a loss Sunday as they finished last in the Big Ten with a 2-6 conference record