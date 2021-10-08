The Ohio State men’s soccer team is back home Friday at 7 p.m. at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium as the Buckeyes will host Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes (4-5-1) are 1-1 in the past two games, and they face a worthy opponent in Wisconsin (5-3-2). The urgency in practice was still focused on Ohio State’s biggest burden: finishing goal scoring opportunities. Redshirt senior forward Devyn Etling looks to break the Badgers defense, which holds opponents to just 0.5 goals per game for tops in the Big Ten Conference.

The Buckeyes were unable to capture a victory Sunday against Northwestern as they couldn’t capitalize on any of their 18 shots — six of which were on goal.

“We played a well-rounded game we just couldn’t finish. The biggest thing we need to work on as a team, in general, is just finishing,” Etling said. “We have chances; that is something we can improve on.”

Head coach Brian Maisonneuve said the focal point of practice has been centered around generating moments on goal.

“Practice was good. I thought the last two days have been pretty sharp,” Maisonneuve said. “We got to continue to create chances. We created plenty of chances against Northwestern and we got to put some away.”

Etling said this week’s practice has been focused on what went wrong in the game versus Northwestern.

“We have been working on getting around goal and just getting some finishes in,” Etling said. “We worked on a drill going to goal just to get that in our heads and get that motion going.”

Etling recently returned from injury, but he is already making his presence felt. In the four games he has participated in, he has two goals, and his physical abilities are contributing to the Buckeyes.

Etling scored the game-tying goal versus No. 17 Bowling Green in the 88th-minute in just his first start of the year.

“That was a huge moment for me and for our team,” Etling said. “We were down to the last couple minutes and it just gave us life.”

Maisonneuve said Etling coming back from injury gives the Buckeyes more options as he is a big part of what the team does.

“His work rate, his physical presence up top, his aerial presence and hold-up play are all are strong suits,” Maisonneuve said. “I don’t think he has played even 200 minutes and he has a couple goals. You can just see what he brings to the table.”

The Badger’s strength is their defense, averaging just 0.46 goals against this season.

Etling said the Buckeyes will need to attack the Badgers out wide, and they will need as many players as possible to contribute on the offensive side of the ball.

“Wisconsin has their own ways. They play three in the back offensively and five defensively, so we got to work on breaking them down and getting around the edges using our outside backs,” Etling said.

Maisonneuve said the Badgers are giving up a low number of goals, so the Buckeyes will have to attack up the sidelines.

“To break them down is going to be tough,” Maisonneuve said. “They are really tough to break down centrally, so going around them and get runners in the box will be very important.”

The Buckeyes play Wisconsin Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.