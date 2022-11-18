The Ohio State men’s soccer team came out firing on all cylinders in a 3-0 shutout over Wake Forest in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium Thursday.

Behind senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin’s five saves and sophomore midfielder Anthony Samways’ three points, the Buckeyes (11-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) recorded their second shutout in three matches and seventh overall.

The Demon Deacons (14-6, 5-3 ACC) had their NCAA Tournament hopes cut short after finishing runner-up in the ACC Tournament. Sophomore forward Roald Mitchell, who finished sixth in the ACC with seven goals and 25 shots on goal this year, was held scoreless on three shots on target.

Ohio State had a fire from the beginning, coming off a 2-1 loss to Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals Nov. 9. Samways opened the scoring early with a strike just outside the 18-yard box in the second minute to put the Buckeyes up 1-0.

After some chippiness and a yellow card handed to Demon Deacon junior defender Garrison Tubbs, senior midfielder Xavier Green picked up his team high-tying fifth goal on a free-kick deflection at the 16th minute. This was the first time the Buckeyes led by two goals since their 2-1 win over Michigan State Oct. 25.

Wake Forest did not record a shot until 35 minutes into the match. Ohio State recorded nine, including four shots on goal, in the first half.

Although the Buckeyes held a comfortable 2-0 lead after halftime, junior defender Thomas Gilej picked up his first goal of the season early in the second half with a 53rd-minute header on a corner kick assist from Samways.

The Demon Deacons recorded eight shots, including five on target, in the second half, putting constant pressure on the Buckeyes.

McLaughlin had other plans, stopping four out of the five strikes with help from his back line on the other.

Ohio State recorded three goals for the fifth time this year and posted a three-goal shutout for the first time since Aug. 28 versus Cal Poly.

McLaughlin, Samways and the Buckeyes travel to UNC Greensboro (13-1-4, 4-0-1 Southern Conference) Sunday for a second-round matchup at UNCG Soccer Stadium. ESPN+ will stream with the opening kick set at 6 p.m.