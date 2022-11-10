The No. 3 Ohio State men’s soccer team lost in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals 2-1 against Rutgers Wednesday at Yurcak Field in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Buckeyes (10-3-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) posted their best season under head coach Brian Maisonneuve but saw their Big Ten Tournament hopes cut short Wednesday.

The Scarlet Knights (9-4-6, 6-2-2 Big Ten) advance to the Big Ten Tournament finals for the first time in program history, where they will play the winner of No. 1 Maryland and No. 4 Indiana.

Ohio State attacked and had several opportunities to score, including putting three shots on target in the first half. Although the Buckeyes kept the ball in their attacking third for a majority of the half, the Scarlet Knight defense — led by freshman goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton’s three saves — remained steady.

However, it was Rutgers that broke the ice with a 25th-minute goal from senior Jackson Temple to put the Scarlet Knights up 1-0. The 5-foot-5 midfielder had a header goal on an assist from senior defender Chris Tiao and junior forward Ola Maeland.

Things got chippy late in the first half, however, after a yellow card handed to junior defender Thomas Gilej at the 39th minute.

At halftime on Big Ten Network, Maisonneuve said he thought his squad played too hectic and could have executed better in the first half.

“We need to just pass through the lines, and that’s when Lau[rence Wootton] gets on the ball,” Maisonneuve said. “He can dictate the tempo. Again, I thought we went a little big too many times and I thought Laurence was on. He’ll find it this half for sure.”

The Buckeyes certainly found it early in the second half, although it did not come from the junior midfielder Wootton. Rather, senior midfielder Xavier Green scored a sitter on a pass from freshman midfielder Luciano Pechota at the 52nd minute to tie the match at one goal apiece.

Even after the goal, the Buckeyes played with a sense of urgency — it was clear they were not playing for a draw. However, Tiao played hero for the Scarlet Knights with a 61st-minute game-winning solo goal to put the Scarlet Knights up 2-1.

Tiao’s one goal and one assist Wednesday notched a career night for him. In his career before this match, Tiao had one goal and one assist in 47 matches.

Although the Buckeyes had several more chances to tie the match, they could not find the equalizer thanks to good defense by Dalton, Tiao and the Scarlet Knights back line.

The Buckeyes look ahead to Nov. 17, their potential first match in the NCAA Tournament. Maisonneuve will hope to reach the tournament for the first time as head coach.

Before this match, Ohio State sat at No. 34 in the Ratings Power Index. The selection committee chooses 48 teams to make the national tournament and will announce this season’s field Monday.