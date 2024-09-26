What’s happened so far in 2024?

Coming off a national championship, the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) started their season with a 30-10 victory over California State in Sherrone Moore’s debut as head coach.

The Wolverines faced a setback in week two, losing their first game of the season to No. 1 Texas 31-12 Sept. 7. Michigan got back on track the following week, achieving a 28-18 win over Arkansas State Sept. 14.

In week four, the Wolverines faced No. 11 USC in Ann Arbor, Michigan Sept. 21. The Wolverines surged in the final minute, and a 1-yard run by graduate running back Kalel Mullings lifted Michigan over the Trojans 27-24 in a come-from-behind victory.

The biggest question for the Wolverines remains to be the quarterback position.

Walk-on senior quarterback Davis Warren has taken the majority of snaps for the Wolverines this season, but he was benched for throwing six interceptions through the first three games.

Junior quarterback Alex Orji was named the starter for Michigan’s showdown against the USC Trojans and gave a rather lackluster performance, completing seven of 12 passes for 32 yards.

Defensively, the Wolverines have struggled following the departures of key players like cornerback Mike Sainristil, linebacker Mike Barrett and linebacker Junior Colson for the NFL.

After leading the nation last season — allowing just 10.4 points and 247 yards per game — Michigan now ranks 57th in points allowed, with an average of 19.7 per game, and 54th in yards allowed, giving up 304.3 per game this season.

Key offensive player

Junior tight end Colston Loveland has been the leading receiver for Michigan through his first three games, despite an injury taking him out of the Wolverines’ clash with the Trojans. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound target has hauled in 19 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.8 yards per catch.

Loveland’s size and athleticism make him a reliable player and a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. He also plays an important role in run-blocking, helping power a strong Wolverine rushing attack that has been a staple in Michigan’s offensive scheme for years.

Key defensive player

Junior cornerback Will Johnson has been a standout for the Wolverine defense thus far. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound defender has recorded 11 tackles and three pass breakups, returning two interceptions for touchdowns this season for 86 and 42 yards, respectively.

Johnson’s combination of size, speed and instinctiveness makes him one of the top shutdown corners in the country, and he consistently limits opposing receivers. He’s also been effective in run support, adding physicality to Michigan’s secondary.

As the Wolverines face ranked opponents, Johnson’s ability to prevent big plays and create turnovers will be crucial.

Expectations for 2024 season

Michigan will look to solidify a starting quarterback in the upcoming weeks, with the battle between Orji and Warren still raging on.

Orji has brought a dynamic element to the offense as a dual-threat quarterback. He frequently utilizes his legs, which opens up rushing lanes for senior running back Donovan Edwards and Mullings, though Warren may be the better option as a passer.

Following the showdown against No. 13 USC, Michigan will face a challenging schedule with ranked conference opponents, including No. 19 Illinois, No. 8 Oregon and No. 3 Ohio State.

With 10 new starters on offense, the team is likely to experience some growing pains as it tries to gel and establish consistency.

Defensively, the Wolverines are working to establish their identity with several new players on the field. They aim to replicate the success of their 2023 defense, which excellently limited opposing offenses.

Improving on both sides of the ball will be crucial as Michigan looks to navigate the remainder of the season and secure a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.